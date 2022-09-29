Read full article on original website
NYC May Soon Have Special City-Run Hubs For Delivery Drivers To Rest And Recharge Their E-Bikes
Delivery drivers really are our knights in shining armor–they brave the elements (whether it’s 100 degrees or -10 degrees outside) to deliver us food when we’re unable to make it outside ourselves, and NYC will soon be showing them the appreciation they deserve. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced yesterday (10/3) a first-of-its-kind hub program that will provide a place to rest and recharge to NYC’s 65,000 delivery workers. A $1 million federal grant will use existing infrastructure, such as vacant city newsstands, to create these hubs which will create a place for delivery workers to seek shelter from the elements and charge both their e-bikes and cell phones. A portion of the grant will also be used to help renovate a worker center in Williamsburg for deliveristas. This pilot program will renovate and transform underutilized structures on city properties, ensuring that New York City’s public spaces serve all.
According To This New Study, New York City Residents Aren’t Too Big On Swearing
New York truly has its own unofficial language, filled with slang words that may warrant a perplexed look or two from a non-NY-native. But one thing that a New Yorker’s vocabulary is missing is, apparently, swear words! According to this new study, NYC is one of America’s least foul-mouthed places, coming in second behind Minneapolis. In order to find out which swear words were most popular across the country, tweets from all 50 U.S. states and 320 cities were analyzed to find the most commonly-used profanities and variations of those words and then matched up with the tweet’s location. Some key findings were that the f-bomb is America’s most commonly used swear word with 11.62 uses for every 1000 posts on Twitter, and while Minneapolis residents swear the least, Atlanta is America’s most foul-mouthed city.
Katz’s Deli And Alidoro Have Teamed Up To Give The MTA Its Own Signature Sandwich
Katz’s Deli and Alidoro are giving a new meaning to the NYC subway–the two iconic sandwich shops are collaborating with the MTA on a special limited-edition subway sandwich in celebration of the subway’s 118th anniversary. The sandwich, named the 1904 Sandwich as a nod to the year the NYC subway system was founded (October 27, 1904), is served hot, featuring Katz’s spiced pastrami, garlic confit cream, Calabrian pepper dijon slaw, and aged provolone served on a fresh rye sourdough baguette. It will be priced at $14 or offered as an MTA Away lunchbox special for $17 with the addition of...
10 Best Studios and Fitness Centers For Yoga in NYC
Yoga is a one of our favorite ways to relieve stress and find inner balance, especially in the craziness of NYC. It’s an ancient technique used to center the mind and improve your physical, mental, and spiritual health. But not everyone is well versed in the proper methods and may need help to get into the right groove. You’ll often require trained teachers who specialize in techniques such as breathing control, relaxation, dietary expertise, and physical poses. That’s where studios come in! To help you find some peace, we’ve put together a list of studios across the city that we...
The Heaviest Pumpkin In America Is In New York
On Saturday, October 1st, a new record was set for the heaviest pumpkin in America, weighing in at 2,554 pounds! According to Buffalo News, the previous record stood at 2,528 pounds. The record breaking pumpkin was grown by Scott Andrusz, from Williamsville, New York, who had simply hoped to surpass New York’s state record at the time of 2,517 pounds. The official weigh-in happened at Great Pumpkin Farm’s “World Pumpkin Weigh-Off,” that has been an annual event since 1996. It was that same year that the first 1,000-pound pumpkin was recorded, making its way into the Guinness Book of World Records. According to Syracuse.com, Andrusz got a prize reward of $5,000 for bringing in the country’s heaviest pumpkin to date. Visitors can see the winning 2,554-pound pumpkin themselves on display at Great Pumpkin Farm from now until Sunday, October 16th, reports WHEC. In the past 26 years, Great Pumpkin Farm’s enormous fall festival has added additional attractions such as amusement rides, pie-eating contests, magic shows, pumpkin canons, and specialty Halloween drinks from the farm’s onsite Witches Brew Bar & Café.
20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing
Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
You Will No Longer Be Able To Fly United Airlines Out Of JFK
United Airlines announced on Friday, September 30th that they will suspend services out of NYC’s JFK Airport starting in late October, reports the New York Times. The service suspension isn’t coming as a total surprise, as the airline previously requested additional flights from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to keep up with other competitors flying out of NYC’s busy International Airport, threatening action would be taken if their request wasn’t fulfilled. According to Reuters, United Airlines had been flying two roundtrips a day from JFK to both San Francisco and Los Angeles for the past year. Previous to that, United Airlines hadn’t serviced JFK for five years until it resumed flights back in 2021, shared the New York Times. With the FAA not granting the airline’s requested expansion, United Airlines will temporarily stop service out of JFK on Saturday, October 29th.
NYC’s Darkly Glamorous Halloween Cocktail Party ‘House of Spirits’ Is Now Open
As of Saturday, October 1, this opulent, eerie affair is open in downtown Manhattan at 60 Pine St. — allowing guests to wander through a grandiose haunted mansion, encountering fantastical visitors while sipping on delicious craft cocktails. At the enchanting House of Spirits, guests will be able to freely roam an ornate, 40,000-square-foot haunted NYC mansion for two hours – this year with an entirely new interactive storyline…and inhabitants. Experience the chilling tale of eminent psychiatrist and hypnotist, Doctor Grigor Volkov and his recently orphaned nieces and nephews. After they move into Volkov Manor, a former halfway house for the doctor’s...
NYPL To Launch Limited-Edition Spider-Man Library Cards
The NYPL is teaming up with Marvel for the most epic alliance yet! Celebrate the power of reading with a brand new, limited-edition Spider-Man library card coming to select branches this month. The limited-edition library cards will honor the superhero’s 60th anniversary since his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. Vintage comic book images of Spider-Man with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will decorate the cards, perfect for a soon-to-be collector’s item. These new library cards will be available starting Tuesday, October 11th across branches in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Spider-Senses will be tingling across New York City as we join forces with @NYPL to bring you a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11! Tap into the power of reading and discover your inner Super Hero: https://t.co/LCHPJGesXo
A Guide To All The New Broadway Shows Coming This Fall
Fall is officially here, and if you’re looking for something to do that’s not Halloween related, we suggest an upcoming Broadway show! Since shows are constantly coming and going, it’s hard to keep track of what’s currently on. To make it a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of productions that are kicking off and leading us into 2023! From comedies to musicals, we’ve got you covered. This Pulitzer Prize winning production opened its doors yesterday (Oct 3) and is a heartwarming tale about the complexity of caring and being cared for. With a focus on human connection, the plot follows the lives of 4 different characters with unique hardships just trying to get by. This play is now currently on show! Where: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W 47th St Set in 1899 Vienna, Leopoldstadt follows the lives of a Jewish family over the course of 50+ years, testing their love, strength, and courage along the way. The family fled from the east of the country and this 5 act play takes the audience through a Holocaust-driven ride that’s admirable and heartwarming. Their opening night was Oct 2 and is currently showing now!
Hudson Yards Is Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Nights This Fall
With the fall season in full swing, you can look forward to Bryant Park’s Winter Village opening later this month, tons of free indoor fitness classes put on by NYC Parks, and free admission to some of NYC’s best museums. Now, you can count on Hudson Yards to fill your fall calendar with even more exciting free events thanks to the highly-anticipated return of “Movie Nights at Hudson Yards.” Hudson Yards previously hosted a free outdoor summer concert series, and this fall adaptation will be no less exciting! Starting October 6th through October 28th, the 28-acre development will host FREE outdoor movie screenings at its Public Square & Gardens. Get your goodies together prior to the screening—we suggest a stop at Economy Candy—and get ready to watch on their 30-foot Big Screen. Movie goers will be able to sit back and relax on comfy loungers as they are entertained with this season’s incredible lineup. Seating is available on a first come first served basis, so be sure to get there earlier than later.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
Endless Fall-Inspired Fun Is Taking Over Coney Island’s Luna Park
Halloween Harvest is taking over Coney Island’s Luna Park, hosting spooktacular events such as trick-or-treating, tractor racing, pumpkin carving, arts and crafts activities, and more, all leading up to the event of the season–an exciting and highly anticipated pumpkin carving event hosted by Brooklyn’s own Maniac Carvers on Saturday, October 22. And since there’s no getting into the fall spirit without delicious fall-inspired treats, guests can visit all of Luna Park’s popular dining spots in between events to indulge in pumpkin spiced funnel cake, candy apples, pumpkin spiced gelato, apple fries, and Halloween-themed cotton candy! “Our annual Halloween Harvest is a great opportunity for families and friends to make everlasting memories with fun-filled and kid-friendly spooky activities that are perfect for all ages. We look forward to seeing our community come together for a one-of-a-kind experience!” said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. Heading to Luna Park for this fantastically fun event also makes for the perfect time to check out Luna Park’s newest rollercoaster Tony’s Express if you haven’t done so already!
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
The Country’s Largest Light Show Will Dazzle NYC With Millions Of Lights This Holiday Season
Coming to NYC’s iconic Citi Field this holiday season, Amaze Light Festival is expected to bring roughly 400,000 holiday enthusiasts together for this dazzling light display. An unforgettable spectacle for holiday lovers and guests of all ages, this light show will immerse visitors in an illuminated holiday adventure where storybook characters Zing and Sparky will take you through mesmerizing festive decor and five different holiday-themed worlds. Uncover magic at every corner as you hop aboard the two exciting attractions–enjoy the thrills and chills of tubing down the icy slopes on Zing’s Icy Thrill Hill or take in the mesmerizing magic as you board the Arctic Express Train before taking a stroll through the Frosty Land where you’ll get to snap a selfie with the biggest snowman you’ve ever encountered! Plus, live, high energy performances throughout the night will keep the holiday spirit at an all time high throughout the night with live music and dance performances at 5, 7, and 9p.m. each night.
200+ Of NYC’s Most Significant Buildings & Landmarks Will Be Open To The Public For One Weekend Next Month
Each year one weekend in October is dedicated to giving New Yorkers the chance to explore the city’s hundreds of significant and most noteworthy buildings and structures across the five boroughs for Open House New York (OHNY), and this year it’s taking place October 21st through October 23rd. Launched in 2003, Open House New York is on its 20th iteration this year, and will offer a mixture of in-person experiences, self-guided explorations, and digital content, inviting NYers to foster discovery and deepen their understanding of design with an inside look at everything from studios, factories, rooftop gardens, historic houses, waterways, and more. And this year OHNY is celebrating a milestone with their mission to make this weekend of exploration accessible to all New Yorkers, making this year’s festival 100% free to the public! In addition to just having the opportunity to view these places, OHNY will also host 250+ talks, tours, special behind-the-scenes programs, and more! This year’s weekend lineup will be released on their website on October 6.
New Yorkers Say Living Here Makes Them More Empathetic & Optimistic
Every single day, New York City teaches its residents lots of different lessons, and though some of them can be admittedly tough, others can truly show you the goodness there is in the world. A new, free immersive experience called The Living Portrait of NYC was recently unveiled, which captures the essence of New Yorkers and was created using 400 hours of interviews and 5,000 survey responses. The multimedia and performance event, created by Citizens, features four different multi-sensory rooms where personal NYC stories are weaved together with immersive sounds, music, film and live performances. The survey itself brought out some pretty interesting responses, and some of the highlights are detailed below! Do you agree? You can view the multimedia experience in person through Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 29 W 23rd St. Find out more and reserve a free ticket online here on their website here!
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
The Mermaid Inn’s Upper West Side Location Is Closing After 15 Years
Though not their oldest location (that would be at 96 Second Ave.), the Mermaid Inn has been a staple on the Upper West Side since 2007. The owners, Danny Abrams and Cindy Smith, recently revealed to the New York Post that they would be closing up shop at 570 Amsterdam Ave. on October 16, in agreement with their landlord. But this isn’t a pandemic-induced tragedy, luckily. Instead, it was mutually agreed upon by the new building owners and themselves, with Smith saying “We didn’t want to have a restaurant surrounded by a scaffold.” Abrams and Smith even said they are...
