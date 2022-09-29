Fall is officially here, and if you’re looking for something to do that’s not Halloween related, we suggest an upcoming Broadway show! Since shows are constantly coming and going, it’s hard to keep track of what’s currently on. To make it a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of productions that are kicking off and leading us into 2023! From comedies to musicals, we’ve got you covered. This Pulitzer Prize winning production opened its doors yesterday (Oct 3) and is a heartwarming tale about the complexity of caring and being cared for. With a focus on human connection, the plot follows the lives of 4 different characters with unique hardships just trying to get by. This play is now currently on show! Where: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W 47th St Set in 1899 Vienna, Leopoldstadt follows the lives of a Jewish family over the course of 50+ years, testing their love, strength, and courage along the way. The family fled from the east of the country and this 5 act play takes the audience through a Holocaust-driven ride that’s admirable and heartwarming. Their opening night was Oct 2 and is currently showing now!

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO