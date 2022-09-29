ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

BYU Newsnet

WalletHub ranks Utah as the second best state for teachers

Utah educators responded to WalletHub ranking Utah as the second best state for teachers in their list of 2022’s Best and Worst States for Teachers. The WalletHub article, which came out Sept. 19, aimed “to help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.”. According to...
BYU Newsnet

Silver Cup lead singer Hadley Nelson says artists love performing in Utah

Artist Hadley Nelson, lead singer of indie pop band Silver Cup, said there is something special about Utah that makes it a favorite performance destination for musical artists. “The ambiance of the crowds at our concerts in Utah is different,” Nelson said. “People are excited. There’s just kind of a...
BYU Newsnet

BYU researchers examine human-computer interactions outdoors

BYU professor Michael Jones and Ph.D graduate Zann Anderson researched how human-computer interaction in the outdoors impacts recreational hiking in their HCI Outdoors study. According to the HCI Outdoors website, the research consists of understanding how humans and computers interact in an outdoor setting. Jones and Anderson said they started...
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU students in male-dominated majors find support through mentorship programs

Several mentorship programs at BYU are aiming to support women in male-dominated majors and help them establish a place in their fields. The percentage of female undergraduate students at BYU has increased over the years. In Fall 2020, BYU reported a 50/50 split between male and female students, and in 2021, that percentage changed to 51% female and 49% male.
