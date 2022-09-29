Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
WalletHub ranks Utah as the second best state for teachers
Utah educators responded to WalletHub ranking Utah as the second best state for teachers in their list of 2022’s Best and Worst States for Teachers. The WalletHub article, which came out Sept. 19, aimed “to help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.”. According to...
Silver Cup lead singer Hadley Nelson says artists love performing in Utah
Artist Hadley Nelson, lead singer of indie pop band Silver Cup, said there is something special about Utah that makes it a favorite performance destination for musical artists. “The ambiance of the crowds at our concerts in Utah is different,” Nelson said. “People are excited. There’s just kind of a...
BYU researchers examine human-computer interactions outdoors
BYU professor Michael Jones and Ph.D graduate Zann Anderson researched how human-computer interaction in the outdoors impacts recreational hiking in their HCI Outdoors study. According to the HCI Outdoors website, the research consists of understanding how humans and computers interact in an outdoor setting. Jones and Anderson said they started...
Female BYU students in male-dominated majors find support through mentorship programs
Several mentorship programs at BYU are aiming to support women in male-dominated majors and help them establish a place in their fields. The percentage of female undergraduate students at BYU has increased over the years. In Fall 2020, BYU reported a 50/50 split between male and female students, and in 2021, that percentage changed to 51% female and 49% male.
Thousands gather for the Saturday sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference
Thousands of individuals gathered at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the first two sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While the conference center can hold 21,000 individuals, for the sixth time in three years, general conference will...
