Several mentorship programs at BYU are aiming to support women in male-dominated majors and help them establish a place in their fields. The percentage of female undergraduate students at BYU has increased over the years. In Fall 2020, BYU reported a 50/50 split between male and female students, and in 2021, that percentage changed to 51% female and 49% male.

PROVO, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO