Mount Vernon Fire Dept. receives $1 million grant to hire 3 new firefighters

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Fire Department has been awarded a $1 million grant to hire three firefighters for three years. The Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, given by FEMA, pays for 100% of three service members benefits, including a salary, pension, and insurance for three years, Chief Chad Christopher said.
East Knox FFA 3rd in regional forestry CDE event

HOWARD -- The East Knox FFA recently represented the state of Ohio and competed in the Eastern Regional National FFA Forestry Career Development Event held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts on Sept. 15-17. Senior Hailey Frazee, junior Colvin Guthrie, and sophomores Hayden Baker and Dylan Springer placed third out of a field of FFA teams representing the 18 states in the Eastern Region of the United States. Hayden Baker was the seventh place individual in the event.
Carol M. Sayre

Carol M. Sayre, age 53, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1969, in Pontiac, Michigan to William Jones Sr. and Jeannette (Culler) Staugh. Carol was formerly employed at Walmart here in Mount Vernon for over 5 years. Most recently, she has worked at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Newark Rd. Mount Vernon. She enjoyed crochet but most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
