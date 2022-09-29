Carol M. Sayre, age 53, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital. She was born on April 3, 1969, in Pontiac, Michigan to William Jones Sr. and Jeannette (Culler) Staugh. Carol was formerly employed at Walmart here in Mount Vernon for over 5 years. Most recently, she has worked at the McDonald’s Restaurant on Newark Rd. Mount Vernon. She enjoyed crochet but most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO