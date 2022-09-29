Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Chili and Soup festival back for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Downtown Kiwanis Club's 2022 Chili and Soup Festival is coming up November 5. It's a great day to be in beautiful Downtown Hutchinson and sample fantastic chili and soup. It's a day the whole family can...
Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Newton/North Newton Planning Commission meets tonight
NEWTON —The Newton/North Newton Area Planning Commission is scheduled to meet tonight at 6 p.m. Items of business include the much-anticipated preliminary plat for Fox Ridge Addition, the former golf course; a variance for 420 Columbus Ave., a rezoning for 400 E. 8th, a rezoning for 1010 S. Kansas Ave., and review of the new zoning regs Article 1.
Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives
MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
Haven City Council meets tonight
HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council will discuss the pay rate for an Assistant Public Works Director at their meeting tonight. Steve Carmichael is expected to take the position. Also on the agenda is discussion of having the Mayor fill in for Public Works while they go through...
Land Bank Board to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will receive an update on New Beginnings projects on former Land Bank properties as part of their meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda for the board is a review of potential lots on the 2022 tax list for...
Salina Auto Service tire fire under investigation
SALINA —Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in Salina. Just before 10p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth Street, according to the Salina Fire Department. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland...
🏈 HutchCC FB: Hutch vs Butler in top 10 NJCAA battle
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—How to listen, watch and come to tonight's HutchCC vs Butler CC Football game:. No. 2 Hutchinson (4-0, 1-0) vs. No. 9 Butler (3-1, 3-0) Radio:KHUT-FM (102.9), 6:30 p.m. – Glen Grunwald (PBP), Rob Dreher (analyst) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 6:30 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. Admission: $12...
Weis named Director of Marketing and Communications for HRMC
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Brittney Weis has been named Director of Marketing and Communications for Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS.) Weis is a tenured marketing and communications leader who will oversee internal, external, and strategic communications for the health system, while also focusing on marketing and branding. As a native...
🏈 Hutch High FB: Salthhawks roll Salina South
SALINA, South—The Hutchinson Salthawks overcame the possible "trap game" tag that the matchup with Salina South had on it in a big way Friday night. Hutch was slow out of the gate with only one touchdown in the first quarter, but made up for it in quarter number two in a big way.
Hirst: County should look at efficiency as they solve water situation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioner Ron Hirst said the Board of County Commissioners looked at the water and sewer situation near Yoder for a long time before deciding to raise rates. "We've known this since the tests have come up well over a year ago, that we've had...
Hutch High flu shot clinic coming up Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic at Hutchinson High School on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for USD 308 staff, their families, and students. The flu vaccine clinic will be held in the...
Reno County incumbents endorsed by VOTE FBF in statehouse races
MANHATTAN — The Reno County legislators that are running for re-election were all endorsed in their campaigns by the Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Voters Organized To Elect Farm Bureau Friends (VOTE FBF) political action committee on Friday. VOTE FBF endorsed Joe Seiwert in District 101, Jason Probst in...
Man dies in Reno County Correctional Facility Saturday, KBI to investigate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County Correctional Facility inmate died Saturday. According to a release from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Kyle Allen Skeen was booked on charges stemming from a local warrant on Friday. When jail staff came around to serve breakfast Saturday morning, they found Skeen...
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
USD 373 puts out stakeholder survey
NEWTON — Newton USD 373 is asking patrons to fill out a survey to help them fulfill requirements for the ESSER III federal funding for schools. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 requires school districts to engage in consultation with groups of stakeholders within the district and community.
🏈 FB: No. 2 Dragons, No. 9 Grizzlies fight to finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One week ago at Coffeyville, running back Dylan Kedzior was called upon in the fourth quarter to score the game's go-ahead touchdown. That performance led to him being named RB1 against No. 9 Butler. "He's been the man the last two weeks," head coach Drew Dallas...
🏀 NJCAA: All-Session tickets on sale for DI Men's Basketball Championship
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina— The NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Committee has announced that all-session tickets are now on sale for the 2023 NJCAA DI Men's Basketball Championship. The tournament will be held March 20-25, 2023, inside the historic Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, KS. This season marks the 75th anniversary of the tournament being held in "Hutch".
