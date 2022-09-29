Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters
The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
Virginia Beach will resume normal operations Tuesday as Ian's remnants push farther north
Virginia Beach, Virginia, will resume normal operations Tuesday after the threat of flooding from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian forced the closure of government facilities and schools Monday, officials said, noting they will continue to monitor for possible additional impacts.
Facebook posts seeking missing Black children get much less attention than posts of white kids
Research has shown that news media and police pay less attention when people of color disappear. We found it's also true for Facebook audiences.
Racist homecoming poster on Virginia's Eastern Shore sparks outcry. But it isn't unique
Homecoming tradition has taken a dark turn on Virginia's Eastern Shore. A social media post began circulating Oct. 1, showing an Accomack County high school student pose with his homemade poster, asking a fellow student to homecoming with the words: "If I was Black I'd be picking cotton but I'm white so I'm picking you for hoco."
Hundreds of elections deniers running for office nationwide in 2022 pose 'major threat' to U.S. democracy
More than 300 candidates who've denied the last presidential election results are running in 2022, including in seven critical battleground states.
