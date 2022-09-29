ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters

The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
