Santa Clarita, CA

Canyon News

Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria

MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
MALIBU, CA
localemagazine.com

Calling All Seafood Lovers! Don’t Miss San Pedro Fish Market’s 2nd Annual ShrimpFest in Long Beach

World Famous Shrimp Trays, Foodie Influencers and Waterfront Views—Count Us In!. San Pedro Fish Market, located on the marina near Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, is best known for fresh seafood like their over-the-top World Famous Shrimp Tray. Last year’s ShrimpFest was such a success that San Pedro Fish Market is throwing yet another shrimp extravaganza this year. This year’s event is taking place just in time for National Seafood Month; join in on the fun Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to sunset at this shrimp festival in Long Beach. The best of SoCal’s social influencers are coming together for something everyone loves: seafood! Register to attend today, and your name will be entered to win one of 22 World Famous Shrimp Trays at SHRIMPFEST22! There will be a $5 donation to Surfrider Foundation, and there’s a lot to expect and enjoy at this renowned foodie festival.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
Canyon News

Californian’s Experience Another Gas Hike

CALIFORNIA—California residents are paying more at the pump this week. As of Friday, September 30, some gas stations were charging upwards of $7.00 per gallon which is a price surge of nearly $2.00 per gallon of gasoline. On October 3, the gas prices below were taken directly from the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA

