Read full article on original website
Related
Five things to watch for in Week 8 of high school football in the Greater Savannah area
Week 8 of the high school football season in Savannah should bring back a sense of normalcy after Hurricane Ian caused postponements and a number of Wednesday night games last week. Regions are in full play, with teams battling for playoff position and postseason berths. Here are five games to keep an eye on this week. In...
What you missed during fall break
Welcome back from fall break to those who celebrated. Let’s dive right in to our traditionally abridged post-break newsletter. ‘Absolute flaming pile of hot s—’ Dozens of students continue to miss untold amounts of class time in JCPS as lengthy bus delays rage on into the third month of school. One parent deemed the...
Comments / 0