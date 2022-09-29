Read full article on original website
‘It’s hard to see it like this.’ Cherry Grove Pier split in the middle by Hurricane Ian
The Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian on Friday afternoon. “It’s hard to see it like this,” Chris Williams, a Little River resident said while looking at the pier that is now in two pieces. “This is the beach we come to a lot. My family has a lot of memories on that pier.”
One dead in Horry County crash after HCS school bus failed to yield
A man died after he collided with an Horry County Schools school bus that failed to yield the right-of-way on S.C. Highway 9 Bypass around 6:35 a.m. Monday morning. The bus carrying seven students from HCS' Early College High School entered S.C. 9 Bypass from Cedar Branch Road while failing to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
High school notebook: Horry County’s Region V-5A squads on the spot this week
Ben Hampton used his off week two Fridays ago to go see St. James play live. The Socastee coach wanted to scout some of his best competition for a playoff spot. What he saw was indicative of the seasons each of the four Class 5A teams from Horry County have had to date.
Lake View overpowers Green Sea Floyds
Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night. “It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. The Trojans controlled the entire...
A highlight-reel run and scintillating finish allow undefeated CCU to down Georgia Southern
Coastal Carolina needed a fourth come-from-behind victory of the season to remain unbeaten Saturday night at Brooks Stadium. In what’s becoming a commonplace scintillating finish, Grayson McCall threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and a highlight-reel touchdown run by CJ Beasley with 38 seconds remaining lifted Coastal to a 34-30 win over Georgia Southern.
