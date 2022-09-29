ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

One dead in Horry County crash after HCS school bus failed to yield

A man died after he collided with an Horry County Schools school bus that failed to yield the right-of-way on S.C. Highway 9 Bypass around 6:35 a.m. Monday morning. The bus carrying seven students from HCS' Early College High School entered S.C. 9 Bypass from Cedar Branch Road while failing to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Lake View overpowers Green Sea Floyds

Lake View scored five unanswered touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, in a 55-37 rout of Green Sea Floyds Monday night. “It comes down to athletes, plain and simple. They had them and we didn’t,” Trojans head coach Joey Price said. The Trojans controlled the entire...
GREEN SEA, SC
A highlight-reel run and scintillating finish allow undefeated CCU to down Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina needed a fourth come-from-behind victory of the season to remain unbeaten Saturday night at Brooks Stadium. In what’s becoming a commonplace scintillating finish, Grayson McCall threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and a highlight-reel touchdown run by CJ Beasley with 38 seconds remaining lifted Coastal to a 34-30 win over Georgia Southern.
CONWAY, SC

