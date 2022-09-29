Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Aaron Judge Today
It took Yankees slugger Aaron Judge a while to get from 60 to 61 home runs to tie Roger Maris' all-time AL record. Now, the baseball world is awaiting Judge's 62nd out-of-the-park blast. But it may take a while. Everyone is making the same joke about the New York Yankees...
MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
622K+
Followers
77K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0