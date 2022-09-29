ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year

The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
NFL
Augusta Free Press

Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills

With the most accurate kicker in NFL history in his hip pocket, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to keep him on the sidelines in a 20-all ballgame against Buffalo. Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yrd line with 4:15 remaining, Harbaugh decided to throw the analytics in the can and go for it. Under extreme pressure, quarterback Lamar Jackson, eluding a sack, throwing off the wrong foot, severely underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right endzone, and the pass was intercepted by Bills safety Jordon Poyer.
Augusta Free Press

Former UVA recruiting target London Johnson to play for G League Ignite

Four-star point guard London Johnson, once assumed to be ready to commit to UVA, is bypassing college entirely to play in the NBA G League. “The main (reason) was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches,” Johnson told The Athletic on Monday. “Also, seeing the success from past (prospects), I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself.”
NBA

