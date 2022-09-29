Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders O line faces stern test trying to protect Wentz from Cowboys D
Philadelphia sacked Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times and pressured him on 23 of his 55 dropbacks in last week’s 24-8 Eagles win. Next up for Washington: the Dallas Cowboys, who rank fourth in the league in pass-rush win rate. “If you can create one on ones …...
Augusta Free Press
Sobering numbers telling the story of how bad the UVA offense has been this year
The UVA offense, which averaged 515.8 yards a game in 2021, was held below 300 yards for the third time in five games under new head coach Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where he called plays for two national championship game winners, in the Cavaliers’ 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night.
NFL・
Augusta Free Press
Ravens blow 20-3 lead, fall on last-second Bills field goal in rainy 23-20 loss
The Baltimore Ravens fell to 2-2 on the season, losing a wild game at home to the Buffalo Bill on Sunday, 23-20. Baltimore led 20-10 at the half but could not score in the second half as Josh Allen led an inspired comeback for the Super Bowl contenders. The win moves the Bills to 3-1 on the season.
Augusta Free Press
Forget analytics: Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t trust his defense vs. Bills
With the most accurate kicker in NFL history in his hip pocket, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh decided to keep him on the sidelines in a 20-all ballgame against Buffalo. Faced with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yrd line with 4:15 remaining, Harbaugh decided to throw the analytics in the can and go for it. Under extreme pressure, quarterback Lamar Jackson, eluding a sack, throwing off the wrong foot, severely underthrew receiver Devin Duvernay in the right endzone, and the pass was intercepted by Bills safety Jordon Poyer.
Augusta Free Press
Former UVA recruiting target London Johnson to play for G League Ignite
Four-star point guard London Johnson, once assumed to be ready to commit to UVA, is bypassing college entirely to play in the NBA G League. “The main (reason) was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches,” Johnson told The Athletic on Monday. “Also, seeing the success from past (prospects), I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself.”
NBA・
Augusta Free Press
Pickett sparks Steelers in second half, but Wilson rallies Jets to 24-20 win
The long-awaited Kenny Pickett Era officially began in Pittsburgh Sunday, but New York quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets spoiled the party with a late touchdown and a 24-20 win. Pickett, the 20th overall pick and hometown Heisman contender, heard his number called in the second half — to a...
Augusta Free Press
Jon Scheyer ready to hit the ground running on the post-Coach K era at Duke
Among the rules in sports, specific to coaching, is, you don’t want to be the guy following the legend. There aren’t many bigger sports legends than Coach K, which means, you don’t want to be Jon Scheyer. Scheyer, 34, who won a national championship as a player...
Augusta Free Press
Offense struggles again as Washington Commanders drop third straight
The Washington Commanders find themselves on a three-game losing streak after falling at their rivals the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 25-10. Washington managed just three points in the second half as Dallas pulled away, with quarterback Carson Wentz struggling again. He went 25-for-42 for 170 yards with one touchdowns and one interception while the defense could record just one sack on the day.
Augusta Free Press
UVA basketball alum Ty Jerome traded from OKC, then waived by Houston Rockets
I waited on reporting on Ty Jerome because I assumed the Houston Rockets, who acquired the UVA basketball alum in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, were then going to waive him, and turns out, bad news, that’s what happened. Jerome, a 2019 first-round draft pick, is now...
