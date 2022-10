NEW YORK -- With the Mets' offense reeling after New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves, the absence of outfielder Starling Marte is a gaping hole in the lineup. However, Mets manager Buck Showalter said Monday that Marte, who is dealing with a nondisplaced fracture of his right middle finger, will not return for the final three games of the regular season. Showalter did not rule out Marte returning on Friday, when the team could begin hosting a wild-card round.

