Memphis 109, Orlando 97

ORLANDO (97) Banchero 2-9 4-4 8, Carter Jr. 1-6 2-2 5, Bamba 3-6 0-1 7, Anthony 6-10 1-1 17, Suggs 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Houstan 0-4 0-0 0, Okeke 0-5 0-0 0, Ross 5-11 0-1 12, Bol 0-2 1-2 1, M.Wagner 5-7 1-2 15, Cannady 3-4 0-0 9, Hampton 6-11 0-0 14, K.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 9-13 97.
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101

OKLAHOMA CITY (112) K.Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson-Earl 4-9 3-4 11, Giddey 6-11 0-0 14, Mann 6-11 2-2 17, Bazley 3-9 2-5 8, Jay.Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Omoruyi 2-3 1-1 5, Wiggins 5-8 1-1 15, Nwaba 0-2 3-3 3, Jal.Williams 4-8 2-4 10, Waters III 3-4 0-1 8, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 41-84 17-25 112.
