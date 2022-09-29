Read full article on original website
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers west, rest dry and comfy until next front
You cannot ask for a better end to the weekend! Temperatures are still above average for this time of year. Overnight lows into Monday morning will offer up more upper 40s to the middle 50s. You might want to grab a jacket for an early morning run or walk. A...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival. “We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the...
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives
MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
South Hutch Planning Commission meets tonight
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson Planning Commission will have a special meeting today at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 2 South Main. This is an organizational meeting to set their regular time going forward to the first Monday of each month. City Hall is now...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west
Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Newton/North Newton Planning Commission meets tonight
NEWTON —The Newton/North Newton Area Planning Commission is scheduled to meet tonight at 6 p.m. Items of business include the much-anticipated preliminary plat for Fox Ridge Addition, the former golf course; a variance for 420 Columbus Ave., a rezoning for 400 E. 8th, a rezoning for 1010 S. Kansas Ave., and review of the new zoning regs Article 1.
KWCH.com
National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport
Concussion protocols are back in the news after an NFL quarterback goes down on national TV. Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash. special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Salina...
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
KWCH.com
Andover coming together in first ‘Greater Andover Days’ celebration since April tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Greater Andover Days kicks off this weekend, the community is celebrating while they continue to clean up from April’s tornado. Five months have passed since an EF-3 tornado tore through the Reflection Lake neighborhood, uprooting trees and causing extensive home damage, with some even being leveled.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
More Hutch Firefighters in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More Hutchinson firefighters were part of a crew swap in California on Friday. Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble along with Wichita Fire Department's Dustin Salmans completed their 14 day assignment and arrived home late last night. During their deployment, they assisted with clearing trees and...
Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
KWCH.com
Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night. Nathaniel is described as a white and black male...
Man, 35, dies after hit-and-run incident on Lincoln overnight Sunday: Wichita police
The driver of a black pickup truck fled the scene after witnesses started to gather, officials said.
Fire crews work 2 grass fires
CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
