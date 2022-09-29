ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Salina Post

Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation

According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Latest lake conditions as weekend arrives

MARION, Kan. — The algae situation at Marion Reservoir has not changed from the past week as the popular lake is still under an algae watch from the toxic growth. The watch does allow for some limited activity in the lake. All other area lakes are free from such advisories.
MARION, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch Planning Commission meets tonight

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson Planning Commission will have a special meeting today at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 2 South Main. This is an organizational meeting to set their regular time going forward to the first Monday of each month. City Hall is now...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west

Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton/North Newton Planning Commission meets tonight

NEWTON —The Newton/North Newton Area Planning Commission is scheduled to meet tonight at 6 p.m. Items of business include the much-anticipated preliminary plat for Fox Ridge Addition, the former golf course; a variance for 420 Columbus Ave., a rezoning for 400 E. 8th, a rezoning for 1010 S. Kansas Ave., and review of the new zoning regs Article 1.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport

Concussion protocols are back in the news after an NFL quarterback goes down on national TV. Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash. special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Salina...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

More Hutch Firefighters in California

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More Hutchinson firefighters were part of a crew swap in California on Friday. Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble along with Wichita Fire Department's Dustin Salmans completed their 14 day assignment and arrived home late last night. During their deployment, they assisted with clearing trees and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police looking for three high-risk runaways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help locating 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter. They were last seen on foot in the 7200 block of East 37th Street North at around 8:45 Sunday night. Nathaniel is described as a white and black male...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

