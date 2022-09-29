Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 Monday night. Jeff Wilson Jr. also scored on a 32-yard run that gave the...
NFL・
WVNews
Protecting Wentz is becoming a major problem for Commanders
Ron Rivera is quick to point out Carson Wentz led the NFL in passing earlier this season when Washington’s starting quarterback had a clean pocket to throw from. Wentz has not had that luxury much, and that’s directly related to the Commanders losing three in a row to fall to 1-3. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times, and the offensive line not being able to protect Wentz or give him time to throw is the biggest of the team’s problems.
WVNews
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting
Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there's a chance he plays as soon as this weekend. Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury...
Comments / 0