Ron Rivera is quick to point out Carson Wentz led the NFL in passing earlier this season when Washington’s starting quarterback had a clean pocket to throw from. Wentz has not had that luxury much, and that’s directly related to the Commanders losing three in a row to fall to 1-3. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times, and the offensive line not being able to protect Wentz or give him time to throw is the biggest of the team’s problems.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO