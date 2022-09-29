ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) husband filed for divorce Wednesday on the grounds that the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents.

Perry Greene is also asking the Floyd County Superior Court to seal the divorce proceedings, “because the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records.”

The filing contends that “sensitive personal and financial information” will likely be revealed throughout the case, “which would negatively impact the parties’ privacy interests.”

Perry Greene’s divorce petition requests an equitable division of the pair’s assets and debt.

The filing notes that he and his wife have already separated.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect,” Marjorie Greene said in a statement shared with Nexstar’s The Hill.

“Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children,” she said, adding that the matter is “private and personal.”

The congresswoman didn’t directly mention the divorce filing in her statement but signed a document included in the Floyd County court docket confirming receipt of her husband’s divorce filings.

In a statement obtained by the Hill, Perry Greene called Marjorie his “best friend” and said the pair are heading in different directions.

“Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship,” Perry Greene said.

