Lending giants are hiking their mortgage rates and withdrawing products following the market turmoil prompted by Friday’s mini-budget.HSBC UK said it has removed its “new business” residential and buy-to-let products from sale, but all its products and rates for existing customers remain available.An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “In order to ensure that we stay within our operational capacity, from time to time we need to limit the amount of business we can take each day, which means that once certain daily limits are reached, we will need to limit our range for the rest of that day.“Our broker products will be...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO