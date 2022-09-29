Read full article on original website
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Think mortgage rates are high now? Homebuyers in the 1980s were paying 19%
Think mortgage rates are high now? Connie Strait remembers when she was starting her career in real estate in the early 1980s and buyers were contending with rates three times higher.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Couples ask wedding guests for cash rather than gifts to help them buy a house, report says
Some couples are using wedding registries to help fund down payments, Financial Times reported. One couple raised $30,000 from guests towards the deposit cost and another raised $10,000. Wedding registry websites have seen a spike in couples asking for cash from their guests. Some couples preparing to marry are finding...
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Sept. 16, 2022: Rates Climb
A few significant mortgage rates moved up Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Many homebuyers overlook a major cost: private mortgage insurance. Here’s what to know
Homebuying costs can vary quite a bit—and your credit score, the price of the home, your down payment, and your interest rate can all impact what you spend. In some cases, you may also have to pay for private mortgage insurance, or PMI, which can add another fee to your upfront and monthly costs.
Lending giants hiking mortgage rates and withdrawing products
Lending giants are hiking their mortgage rates and withdrawing products following the market turmoil prompted by Friday’s mini-budget.HSBC UK said it has removed its “new business” residential and buy-to-let products from sale, but all its products and rates for existing customers remain available.An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “In order to ensure that we stay within our operational capacity, from time to time we need to limit the amount of business we can take each day, which means that once certain daily limits are reached, we will need to limit our range for the rest of that day.“Our broker products will be...
Credit card interest rates are climbing. Here's how to tackle your debt
Interest rates are climbing this year on all kinds of consumer debt, and that's bad news for those who carry a credit card balance.
Investors hoping for a pivot should be careful what they wish for as a rate cut at this point will be in response to an economic accident, Mohamed El-Erian warns
Investors who are hoping for a policy pivot should be careful what they wish for, Mohamed El-Erian warned. The top economist told Bloomberg TV that a rate cut at this point would be a response to a major shock. "And the journey to an economic accident and financial accident is...
Top 10 Best Loans For Bad Credit Online Guaranteed Approval Same Day With No Credit Check 2022
If your credit score isn’t up to scratch and you need extra cash, but approaching a sibling, parent, or colleague isn’t appealing, you’re not entirely out of options. There’s still one more option available to you: bad credit loans. Bad credit loans need no introduction for those familiar with online payday loans! They’re convenient and easy to apply for, and once approved, they pay out in record time.
Mortgage Rates Are High, but You’ll Probably Pay Even More
Anyone looking to buy a home probably shudders every time they see mortgage rates tick higher. Unfortunately, things are likely even worse than they appear. The mortgage rates that you see quoted in the news — which in mid-September climbed to. for a 30-year loan — can sometimes be...
The U.K. is facing a property crash as the popularity of 2- to 5-year fixed mortgages means millions may soon not be able to afford their monthly payments
The risk of a serious property price crash is rising fast in the U.K. The biggest casualty to come out of British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s much-criticized mini budget announcement may be the U.K.’s housing market. As the Bank of England threatens to hike interest rates, and bond yields...
A hidden gem in the student loan plan: improved income-driven repayment
Last month, President Joe Biden announced a suite of policies aimed at providing relief for many federal student loan borrowers. Somewhat lost in the public debate — which tended to focus on the administration’s announcement of up to $20,000 in federal student loan cancellation for borrowers with individual incomes under $125,000 — was the proposal for a new income-driven repayment plan, which could provide significant long-term assistance to many borrowers, especially those with low incomes and who may be at risk of delinquency and default.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
