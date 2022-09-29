ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Sept. 16, 2022: Rates Climb

A few significant mortgage rates moved up Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
Lending giants hiking mortgage rates and withdrawing products

Lending giants are hiking their mortgage rates and withdrawing products following the market turmoil prompted by Friday’s mini-budget.HSBC UK said it has removed its “new business” residential and buy-to-let products from sale, but all its products and rates for existing customers remain available.An HSBC UK spokesperson said: “In order to ensure that we stay within our operational capacity, from time to time we need to limit the amount of business we can take each day, which means that once certain daily limits are reached, we will need to limit our range for the rest of that day.“Our broker products will be...
Top 10 Best Loans For Bad Credit Online Guaranteed Approval Same Day With No Credit Check 2022

If your credit score isn’t up to scratch and you need extra cash, but approaching a sibling, parent, or colleague isn’t appealing, you’re not entirely out of options. There’s still one more option available to you: bad credit loans. Bad credit loans need no introduction for those familiar with online payday loans! They’re convenient and easy to apply for, and once approved, they pay out in record time.
Mortgage Rates Are High, but You’ll Probably Pay Even More

Anyone looking to buy a home probably shudders every time they see mortgage rates tick higher. Unfortunately, things are likely even worse than they appear. The mortgage rates that you see quoted in the news — which in mid-September climbed to. for a 30-year loan — can sometimes be...
A hidden gem in the student loan plan: improved income-driven repayment

Last month, President Joe Biden announced a suite of policies aimed at providing relief for many federal student loan borrowers. Somewhat lost in the public debate — which tended to focus on the administration’s announcement of up to $20,000 in federal student loan cancellation for borrowers with individual incomes under $125,000 — was the proposal for a new income-driven repayment plan, which could provide significant long-term assistance to many borrowers, especially those with low incomes and who may be at risk of delinquency and default.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
