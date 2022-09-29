Read full article on original website
Related
fitfoodiefinds.com
How to Microwave a Sweet Potato
It only takes 8 minutes to cook a sweet potato in the microwave. You will have a sweet potato ready to top, smash, or serve for lunch or dinner in no time. We love a good baked sweet potato, but sometimes you just don’t have the time. Keep meal time easy and microwave sweet potatoes for dinner or if you need to soften a sweet potato for sweet potato pancakes or sweet potato burgers.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Sweet Potato Pancakes With A Cinnamon Maple Cream and Crispy Pancetta
Pancakes with maple syrup for dinner? Why not?! But wait, there is a twist. Potato pancakes, or latkes, are a staple for most Jewish holiday menus and typically use Idaho or baking potatoes….but not this recipe. This one uses sweet potatoes to give it a fall-ish feel and to give you another creative dish for the holiday table. Usually when I make the traditional latkes, people are grabbing seconds and thirds after ignoring the urge to stop when measuring how full they are. They are crispy, savory and addicting like French fries. Latkes are also typically served with applesauce and sour cream. Sounds strange but the combo really works.
This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings
Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake. Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Epicurious
The Easiest Buttermilk Pie
Active Time 10–30 minutes Total Time 1½–2 hours, plus cooling. Buttermilk pie is a traditional Southern dessert that’s creamy, tangy, and sweet. The filling for this easy custard pie comes together in just under 10 minutes. Be sure to whisk the filling well to thoroughly break up the eggs and incorporate the melted butter. Using vanilla bean paste lends the pie a fuller flavor, but vanilla extract will work just fine. When the pie is done cooking, the filling should be just set with a slight jiggle and golden and lightly caramelized on top. If the filling is a little puffy after baking, that’s okay—it will deflate as it cools. I recommend cooling the pie in the oven to minimize cracking. Don’t feel like prepping and blind-baking pie dough? Try this recipe with one of our favorite store-bought crusts. A tip: Because store-bought pie crusts are thinner and made of less dough than homemade, they tend to bake up a bit faster, so be sure to follow the notes on timing below.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Better-than-Pie Sweet Potato Cheesecake
A little wobble is good. Don’t wait for the cheesecake to completely set before pulling it from the oven. The center of the cheesecake should still wobble slightly when you gently shake the pan. Let it cool properly. Cooling the cheesecake will take some time, so plan ahead. First,...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for roast new potatoes, green sauce
Scrub 450g of small potatoes. Put them in a shallow roasting dish, still wet, then lightly add 1 tbsp of olive oil and a little sea salt and bake them at 200C/gas mark 6 for 45 minutes. Test them for doneness with the point of a skewer. While the potatoes...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Fried Apples
Easy, tasty and great for snacking, as a dessert or a side dish, these Air Fryer Fried Apples are a sweet treat that you can make in a flash!. Did y'all know you can make fried apples in your air fryer? These are super easy and don't take a lot of ingredients to make. The air frying does not dry these out but makes them nice and tender just like if you made them the traditional way. Serve them as a side dish to your favorite southern meal or serve them up as a dessert with some ice cream! If you want to utilize your air fryer for more than just french fries, then you need to make this Air Fryer Fried Apple recipe!
EatingWell
Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Whisk vinegar, maple syrup, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking until combined. Add kale and massage into the dressing with clean hands until well coated and slightly tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add apples, fennel and quinoa; toss until combined. Divide among 4 plates and top with almonds, cherries and blue cheese.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Ozarks First.com
Creamy Chicken & Potato Pasta Part 1
1/2 pound boneless skinless chicken thigh chopped in small pieces. Cook the pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. In a large pan over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the potatoes and saute, tossing occasionally, to crisp all sides of the potatoes, about 10 minutes. Add...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE
Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
Allrecipes.com
Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Aloo Matar (Indian Potato and Green Pea Curry)
A blend of fresh ginger, garlic, and jalapeño chile forms the aromatic base for this vegetarian curry from chef Chintan Pandya of New York's Dhamaka. Studded with russet potatoes and sweet green peas, this Aloo Matar is rich and satisfying, with a touch of warm ghee stirred in just before serving.
Real Simple
Punjabi Cauliflower
Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main.
Comments / 1