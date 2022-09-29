ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raoni Barcelos aims to show off new version of himself at UFC Fight Night 211

By Farah Hannoun, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLUqv_0iFgLUTb00

LAS VEGAS – Raoni Barcelos vows he’s a changed fighter after suffering his first career losing skid.

Barcelos (16-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) faces Trevin Jones (13-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 main card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

After a 5-0 octagon start, the former RFA champion has lost two straight to Timur Valiev and Victor Henry, which has forced him to make changes.

“After you have two losses, you have something to change, and I did it,” Barcelos told reporters through an interpreter at the UFC Fight Night 211 media day on Wednesday. “I trained completely different than my last two fights so I come back to when I was winning in RFA and right now, I feel very well. I’m training very well, completely different than last time, so I’m very confident to show you guys how it is right now.”

He continued, “I respect Jones as I respect all my opponents. He’s a tough opponent like all the opponents I fought before, that’s nothing different. But right now, the big difference is my focus now, how I’m training now, and I’m gonna show you guys a completely different Raoni.”

Watch the video of Barcelos’ complete pre-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 211.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier lays down the law in WWE Raw segment ahead of guest referee appearance

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier made his first appearance on WWE television Monday night. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion will be involved in the upcoming Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and former UFC welterweight Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules as a special guest referee. To get fans primed for his appearance, and introduce himself to WWE fans who may not know him, Cormier appeared on the Titantron (Do they still call it that?), interrupting an argument between Rollins and Riddle during Raw. Check out video from Cormier’s video appearance below (via Twitter): .@dc_mma ain't messing around, it will be...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Freeman doing 8:30 bed check before game in Las Vegas

It often seems like playing a game in Las Vegas is asking for trouble. Everyone knows about the activities the city is known for, and anyone who comes can get caught up in them. Marcus Freeman doesn’t want to take that chance when Notre Dame heads to Sin City to face BYU in the annual Shamrock Series game. In fact, he personally will see to it that his players are in bed at a reasonable hour:
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy