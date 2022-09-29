ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Brand Unveils Its Entire 2022 Holiday Retro Collection

By Bruce Goodwin II
 4 days ago

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A s the air gets crisp, it means one thing for sneakerheads: Jordan Brand ‘s holiday collection is en route.

For many years, Jordan Brand has had a plethora of sneakers dropping in the fall and winter months that make it easy to stunt at Thanksgiving dinner and have something dope to unwrap come Christmas . This year, the collection spans His Airness signature sneakers with updated colorways and materials on some classic silhouettes.

Jordan Brand took to the SNKRS app to debut the kicks on the “Jordan Retro Preview” live stream with the help of host Nya Lorraine and the curator of the Anthony Gallery, Easy Otabor. The event was viewed by over 45,00 people and included at least 12 pairs.

For the ladies, there will be a high-top navy velvet Jordan 11 as well as a Reverse Shadow 1 colorway dubbed “Twist 2.0” with some sort of pony hair-like material on the upper.

A few classics are coming back too, including Cardinal 7s that will cost $210 and Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” dropping for $200.

One classic that everyone’s seen already and will be the most hyped of all the releases is the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost and Found” They’re basically the Chicago 1s with an aged aesthetic and packaging and are expected to be priced at $180 come November 19.

Elsewhere in the debut was a Black Cement Jordan 3 with a touch of gold, a high-top Jordan 6 “Chrome,” a White Cement Jordan 4 that substitutes black for the navy, a white and gorge green Jordan 1 that gives Co.JP vibes, and a pair of Flint Jordan 9s with a red heel pull strap and eyelets.

Of course, Jordan Brand can’t escape December without a Jordan 11 release so this year’s colorway features a Cherry color, similar to the low-tops first release in 2001 and retroed in 2016.

The live stream also included an interview with Jordan Brand designer Graeme McMillan.

Sneakerhead Twitter is just catching on to the news, see how they’re reacting below.

