Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters
The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
KATV
City of Little Rock terminates contract with firm hired to plan LITfest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock terminated a contract with Think Rubix - the company hire to plan and promote LITfest - on Monday afternoon. According to a letter obtained by KATV, Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore terminated the contract effective immediately due to terms of the contract being violated.
Comments / 0