Wilkes receives service award
Reed Library Director Kerrie Fergen Wilkes is the most recent recipient of the Western New York Library Resources Council's (WNYLRC) Excellence in Library Service Award. The award specifically highlights the breadth of service, not merely a single activity, and the impact that breadth has on the patrons served. As the Award Committee noted, it was evident based on the nomination materials that Ms. Wilkes embodies all five of WNYLR's Strategic Principles through her work and support of the Reed Library community. Specific activities include its resident certified therapy dog program, the seed library, mini-conferences, launching a new Student Advisory Council, and supporting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion audit of the juvenile book collection.
Journalism student enhances resume at summer newspaper internship
Chloe Kowalyk, a junior at SUNY Fredonia, had a front-row seat to the outpouring of community support extended to needy residents in a Buffalo neighborhood devastated by the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market last May. We all read about it; she experienced it. At a summer internship with...
‘Effective Pitch Presentation’ focus of workshop at incubator
A workshop, “Effective Pitch Presentation,” will be presented Jack McGowan, project manager at Insyte Consulting and director of the WNY Venture Association/Buffalo Angels, at the Fredonia Technology Incubator on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The incubator is located at 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Mr. McGowan...
Hall of Fame ceremonies this Saturday; change in venue to Williams Center
The 2022 Fredonia State Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner are slated for Saturday, Oct. 8. This year, the ceremony will be held in the Williams Center Multipurpose Room. Director of Athletics Jerry Fisk noted, "We were glad to learn of a cancellation that made the Multipurpose Room...
