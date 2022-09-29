Did Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich call out Quinnen Williams for being out of shape?

Quinnen Williams is only averaging 40 snaps per game so far this season, despite ranking as one of the top defensive tackles in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

So, given Williams’ efficiency on the defensive line, why aren’t the Jets maximizing him and giving him more playing time and more chances to be an impact player on a defense that hasn’t improved like many thought it would from last year?

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had a curious answer to why Williams has been rotating in and out of Gang Green’s defensive front.

“There are these critical moments in games, 'Why is Quinnen not out there?' You look to the side and he's gasping for air,” Ulbrich told reporters on Thursday.

“Just gotta be judicious with it. have to absolutely use him as much as we can, and use him as much as we can in critical moments, for sure.”

Did Ulbrich mean that Williams isn’t in shape to play a full workload? His current snap count average is noticeably less than other top defensive lineman across the NFL, so his lower playing time isn’t consistent with other teams. Does arguably the team’s best defensive contributor need to be better conditioned in order to see more time on the field?

“I still think there has to be a level of rotation,” Ulbrich said. “He plays at such a high clip and he goes so hard, that sometimes more is less, or sometimes more isn’t necessarily as good, because now you’re not seeing the speed, the explosiveness, the special stuff from an athletics standpoint that he brings.”

