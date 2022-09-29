Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Engadget
Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US
Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
Phone Arena
Samsung's classic Galaxy S20 and S20 FE are on sale at irresistible prices today only
If you're on a tight budget and currently debating between something like Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G and Google's Pixel 6a for your next Android handset purchase, it might be wise to take a moment and consider the Galaxy S20 and S20 FE as well. These two 2020-released powerhouses are arguably...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
cchsoracle.com
Samsung vs Iphone
Can’t decide between Samsung or iPhone? Not sure which will be a better fit for you? Well here are a few things that can help you ultimately decide, Samsung or iPhone. Samsung is one of the most innovative phone hardware companies when compared to others such as Apple. This company makes its phones with high-end camera quality, and amazing screen displays, while also being one of the first cell phone brands to include a fingerprint sensor on its phone.
CNET
Get Up to 60% Off Refurb Amazon Devices Like Fire TV, Ring, Echo and Kindle
It's never too late to trick out your home with gadgets and gizmos that'll transform it into a smart home. You might be thinking that it's certainly possible, but way too expensive. Right now, it isn't. Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is offering up to 60% off refurbished Amazon...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals in September 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals can knock up to $1,000 off Samsung's foldable phone. Here are today's best sales online.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO
The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal...
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an outright steal right now with S Pen, keyboard, and warranty
Samsung may have abandoned (at least temporarily) its once hugely popular line of Fan Edition phones, but a Galaxy Tab S8 FE slate is apparently in the works and last year's Tab S7 FE mid-ranger might just be more attractive than ever before. Marked down from a starting price of...
Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year
We're helping you prep for this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals with all our top predictions for the biggest price drops in 2022.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on this fantastic 2-in-1 student laptop
Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.
ZDNet
Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today
I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
GeForce RTX 4090 Retails For Up To $1,999 at Newegg
Custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics cards can be significantly more expensive than Nvidia's Founders Edition boards.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
teslarati.com
Tesla Bot prototype at AI Day 2 won’t look like Optimus display model at Cyber Rodeo
Much like the majority of Tesla’s major product releases, AI Day 2022 is actually a bit late. The event was initially set to be held on August 19, but Elon Musk moved it to September 30, 2022. Musk noted that the date was pushed back since Tesla might have an Optimus prototype working by that time.
