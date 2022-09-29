ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400

Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#List Price
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon boosts wages for hourly workers across the US

Amazon has announced that it's spending nearly $1 billion boosting wages for hourly workers in the US amid criticism of its labor practices and a pitched union battle. The increase will take the starting wage for most front-line warehouse and transportation employees to over $19 per hour, while pay in fulfilment and elsewhere will rise to $16 an hour. The company's minimum wage will remain at $15 per hour.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
cchsoracle.com

Samsung vs Iphone

Can’t decide between Samsung or iPhone? Not sure which will be a better fit for you? Well here are a few things that can help you ultimately decide, Samsung or iPhone. Samsung is one of the most innovative phone hardware companies when compared to others such as Apple. This company makes its phones with high-end camera quality, and amazing screen displays, while also being one of the first cell phone brands to include a fingerprint sensor on its phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a fashion-forward treatment from PROSTO

The Galaxy Z Flip is by far Samsung’s most fashionable smartphone. Its sleek design is what makes the foldable much more than just an ordinary piece of technology - it is a statement of its owner’s style and identity. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 builds upon this appeal...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on this fantastic 2-in-1 student laptop

Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today

I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy