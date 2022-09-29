ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east

Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
Tallahassee Democrat

Marco Rubio maintains lead over Val Demings, survey shows

TALLAHASSEE – Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continues to hold a lead over Democrat Val Demings, just over a month before Election Day, according to a new survey by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.  Rubio, who is seeking a third term in the Senate, holds a 6-point edge over his rival with 10% of Florida voters still undecided. The telephone poll of 800 registered voters was conducted Sept. 26-28 and has a 3.5% margin-of-error.  ...
