Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet

A once popular shopping destination, now nearly vacant, appears to be in worse financial shape than previously thought. The development, built leading up to the Great Recession, at the northern edge of the city, has been the topic of multiple investigative pieces by Y-City News, all of which have shown an alarming deathward spiral as both big and small retailers have left the complex, but new warning signs paint an even bleaker situation, the owners haven’t been paying their electricity bill, forcing AEP Ohio to shut off power, affecting at least one traffic light along SR-60.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO