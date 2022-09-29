Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet

Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
wksu.org
Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells
A nonprofit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
Move over, diesel: Ohio gets ‘first of its kind’ renewable gas station
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A new kind of gas station has just opened for business in Groveport, and its first client is a massive national corporation. Calling it the “first station of its kind,” Clean Energy Fuels Corporation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a renewable natural gas station at 5900 Green Pointe Dr. The RNG […]
Overcoming polarization toward a win/win in the unnecessary “battle” over Ohio solar and wind
Now that a huge breakthrough in climate legislation has been made at the federal level that provides unprecedented funding for green energy, the spotlight moves to the states as “ground zero” for implementation. Yet this transition across the country has become entrapped in a polarized battle over approval of solar and wind farms. Here in […] The post Overcoming polarization toward a win/win in the unnecessary “battle” over Ohio solar and wind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wksu.org
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
WLWT 5
Gas prices on the rise again: Here's where pump prices stand in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
There's been a recent rise in prices at the pump, including in the tri-state area. According to AAA, the rise is attributed to right supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents...
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
wosu.org
Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023
Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
ycitynews.com
NorthPointe Center owners fail to pay electricity bill, traffic light affected
A once popular shopping destination, now nearly vacant, appears to be in worse financial shape than previously thought. The development, built leading up to the Great Recession, at the northern edge of the city, has been the topic of multiple investigative pieces by Y-City News, all of which have shown an alarming deathward spiral as both big and small retailers have left the complex, but new warning signs paint an even bleaker situation, the owners haven’t been paying their electricity bill, forcing AEP Ohio to shut off power, affecting at least one traffic light along SR-60.
Fox 19
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550K for illegal waste dumping
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Newtown business owner Doug Evans who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites - dumping that may have polluted the Little Miami River – will now now pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and clean up his mess.
Is collecting 2020 income taxes by Ohio cities an illegal seizure under the 4th Amendment? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge last week ordered Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, leaving many other Ohioans who worked from home in 2020 wondering what it means for them. We’re asking if taxing people who don’t work or live in your city...
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
The impacts of Ohio’s minimum wage hike beginning January 2023
DAYTON — Ohio is set to have the largest increase in the state’s minimum wage since 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve. The state minimum wage will rise to $10.10 per hour non-tipped employees come January, that is 80 cents higher than it is now. News...
spectrumnews1.com
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
wksu.org
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
wosu.org
Hispanic Ohio
The U.S. Hispanic population numbers well over 60 million, representing more than 18% of the total population. In Ohio, the percentage is less, just 4%, but the number of Ohioans who identify as Hispanic has doubled since 2000 and has more than tripled in the last 50 years. Hispanic residents...
Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills
Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month. For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
