Ten years later (in the story), and what a shock, nothing has gotten better, no matter that people have moved on, and the general idea is that the line of succession is still up in the air despite what’s been put into place. Daemon has become a family man with Laena Valyron, Rheanyra and Laenor have their own kids, and of course, Alicent and Viserys have their own children. Are any of them worth more than Tommen or Joffrey Baratheon? Not much, and this is proven when they each decide to pull a prank on one of their number, who hasn’t bonded with a dragon yet. Their prank? Putting wings on a pig and gifting the young boy the animal so that he can be mocked. Yeah, so far, it would appear that no one in the Valyron/Targaryen clan has really shown that they’re worth that much since they can’t help but snipe and pick at each other continually. There was hope for Rhaenyra and Alicent, but as their first interaction during the episode shows, the gap has only widened between them and shows no sign of closing.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO