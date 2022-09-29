Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
The 10 Best The Wire Episodes of All Time
The debate for the greatest TV show of all time has raged for a long time, and for a while now, it has been narrowed down to The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire. While there is a lot of evidence to say why one is better than the other, the undeniable fact is that all three shows have a set of particularly iconic episodes. In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best episodes of “The Wire” of all time.
TVOvermind
10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
A closer look at the lead actors in the movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sets the stage for an entertaining masterpiece. As the movie progresses, it metamorphoses into a satirical exposé of the hypocritical, extravagant, and sometimes scandalous activities that have plagued some megachurches in the past decades.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Shack
Being raised by an abusive parent doesn’t come off as easy in the movies, and it shouldn’t since real life is no easier. When Mackenzie, played by Sam Worthington, is abused as a boy, he does the right thing by telling someone, but the fact that his father hears of this only makes things worse as he continues to beat Mack so badly that his wife, Mack’s mother, ends up leaving. As the beatings continue, Mack takes matters into his own hands and poisons his father’s whiskey with strychnine, killing him. The story speeds up several years to show Mack as a grown man with a wife and kids of his own. For all intents and purposes, he has a loving family, and he’s a decent man, a loving father, and a good husband. But there is something that appears to trouble Mack as he doesn’t sing in church, which is one indication that his faith isn’t where it needs to be. When he goes on a camping trip with his three kids, though, things only get worse.
TVOvermind
House of the Dragon: Episode 6-Recap
Ten years later (in the story), and what a shock, nothing has gotten better, no matter that people have moved on, and the general idea is that the line of succession is still up in the air despite what’s been put into place. Daemon has become a family man with Laena Valyron, Rheanyra and Laenor have their own kids, and of course, Alicent and Viserys have their own children. Are any of them worth more than Tommen or Joffrey Baratheon? Not much, and this is proven when they each decide to pull a prank on one of their number, who hasn’t bonded with a dragon yet. Their prank? Putting wings on a pig and gifting the young boy the animal so that he can be mocked. Yeah, so far, it would appear that no one in the Valyron/Targaryen clan has really shown that they’re worth that much since they can’t help but snipe and pick at each other continually. There was hope for Rhaenyra and Alicent, but as their first interaction during the episode shows, the gap has only widened between them and shows no sign of closing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Water Man
A vivid imagination does wonders for those who feed off of it, but it can do just as much damage as good sometimes, especially when it’s fed by hope and desperation. The town of Pine Mills, Oregon, is a great place for a young boy such as Gunner to find inspiration for the graphic novel he’s writing. Unfortunately, Gunner’s situation is not the best since his father, who is a Marine, isn’t around nearly as much as he needs to be, and his mother is constantly ill, thanks to leukemia. Gunner and his father don’t exactly get along and have yet to fully connect, as his father doesn’t fully understand Gunner’s obsession with his artwork. But when his mother’s condition continues to get worse, Gunner seeks out information concerning a local legend known as the Water Man, a mysterious figure that has been passed down as a part of legend throughout the years and is said to harbor the secret of immortality. After meeting with a young girl named Jo, Gunner decides to take off into the woods to see if the legend is real.
TVOvermind
There Is a Difference Between a Star and a Celebrity
The terms ‘celebrity’ and ‘star’ get used quite often when describing those who act and those who are famous just for being famous. For instance, the Kardashians are celebrities, but the Baldwins are stars. Jennifer Aniston is a star. The Paul brothers are celebrities. What’s the difference, you ask? Well, the difference is that a star has taken the time to develop and refine their skill. A celebrity is out there just to be noticed and will do just about anything to get likes, hits, views, whatever it takes. In other words, a star is someone that’s worth putting emotional investment into since they’re bound to get better and better with time, while a celebrity is happy just to be noticed and make money from those who are willing to kowtow to whatever they happen to want to do at the moment. Believe it or not, a lot of stars that aren’t well-known are still easier to respect than a large number of celebrities, and usually because they’re putting in the work to make sure they improve and earn their reputation.
TVOvermind
Adrian Grier and Jordan Roemmele Officially Tie The Knot!
The former Entourage star has been tranquil in the public eye since the conclusion of the popular HBO series in 2011. Grier made a couple of films here and there following the show’s finale, but the actor himself explained why he quit Hollywood in an exclusive interview with Austin Life, “If you work hard, you become famous, then you make a lot of money… but it was lackluster at the top.” In addition, Grier got tired of the long hours shooting a film or movie, which stunted his enjoyment in the process, “The work I used to do got created over time; you make something, but you don’t even know if it will be good,” he said. “Acting is a dissociative experience where you don’t even know if you’re doing right -you need a director to tell you!” he said. “It’s a mask-wearing process-you. You’re not even you; you’re just playing!”
Comments / 0