MCSO: Willits man arrested for allegedly threatening woman with machete, hammer
A Willits man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly chasing a woman with a machete and a sledge hammer, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hullet Place in Willits around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 23 when...
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall
The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
Female Driver Suffers Major Injures in Highway 101 Crash Near Arata Lane
A driver suffered major injuries and traffic was snarled for hours after a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle on Highway 101 near Windsor. Shortly before 11 AM Wednesday morning, a Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman from Geyserville, crashed into a Caltrans truck just south of Arata Lane. The truck was protecting a mower trimming vegetation in the center median at the time. It had moved into the number 1 lane in order to pass the bridge railing at Arata when it was struck from behind. The Toyota driver suffered severe injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial. The Caltrans driver was also taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. Highway 101 was closed at the Arata over crossing and all lanes were reopened by 1:40 PM.
