Philadelphia woman pleads guilty to charges related to 2020 toddler disappearance, death

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The mystery of the July 2020 disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill has become a bit clearer, as a Philadelphia woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and abuse of corpse charges related to his death .

Tianna Parks admitted she was looking after 2-year-old King Hill , and lied to police about dropping him off with his mother. Instead, prosecutors read an outline of what Parks says really happened.

Parks said she was potty training Hill and he had an accident, so she got mad and began to shake him, eventually putting him in the bathtub. She admitted to then going outside while the toddler was in the water, and she smoked some drugs.

When she returned, King was under water. She said she tried to revive him with CPR, but it didn’t work and Hill died.

Prosecutors showed slides of Parks’ cellphone searches, including “fractured skull symptoms,” “What do raccoon eyes mean?” and “how to treat a basilar skull fracture.”

They then showed a video of Parks with Hill lying on her shoulder as she brought him out to her car one morning, then going to the drug store. They also showed a video from the following day of her putting a heavy-looking red suitcase into her car. Investigators believe that is how she transported the boy’s body to dump him.

Prosecutors then showed pictures from the site where they believed Parks left the toddler’s body: In a trash bag, by the side of the road with the rest of the residential street trash.

Officials went looking in that area, and found trash trucks had removed the pile of bags and eventually burned them.

Parks took care of the toddler in June and July of 2020. A man close to the boy’s mother had given Hill to Parks to care for him, but the reason has not become clear.

Parks was crying at times through Thursday’s hearing, and admitted to having a mental health illness which she said she’s being treated for. Along with voluntary manslaughter and abuse of corpse, she pleaded to lying to police and endangering the welfare of a child.

She will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum of 22 to 44 years in prison.