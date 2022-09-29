Effective: 2022-10-02 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor with isolated moderate coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

