Citrus County Chronicle
Lions looking for a fix for the team's defensive woes
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there's a recurring theme for his team's defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons to rely on running game despite injury to Patterson
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jacobs carries Raiders to 1st win under McDaniels
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels wanted to establish a physical tone early after three straight losses to open the season. He opted to take the ball after winning the coin toss and put the game in Josh Jacobs' hands.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wilson has sore shoulder, Broncos lose Williams, Gregory
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. Also, QB Russell Wilson has a sore...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings still winning despite offense's unfulfilling drives
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The upside for the Minnesota Vikings is clear: They've finished the first quarter of their first season under new head coach Kevin O'Connell by managing to build a firm foundation with a 3-1 record. Chemistry and confidence can go a long way toward winning — O’Connell...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Though Fields struggles, Bears can spread blame for loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields dropped back on the first play of Chicago's second possession and unleashed a perfect throw downfield that a lunging Darnell Mooney hauled in for a 56-yard gain. At that moment, it looked like the Bears just might kick their passing game into...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williams out with torn ACL, Gregory needs knee surgery
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks. “Both of those guys are obviously very...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns again hurt themselves in painful road loss to Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's car crash triggered another week of distractions for the Browns, leading to a familiar frustrating finish on Sunday. They're their own worst enemy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Zappe's play a silver lining as injuries mount for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots spent their offseason trying to improve the personnel around quarterback Mac Jones, and then used the preseason to tweak their offense to best utilize the players they added. After injuries in back-to-back weeks to Jones and backup Brian Hoyer, New England could head...
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills find a way to win a close game in rally against Ravens
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — So much for the Buffalo Bills’ recent struggles in close games. Facing a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed why they deserve to be considered one of the AFC favorites with how they rallied for a 23-30 victory on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Protecting Wentz is becoming a major problem for Commanders
Ron Rivera is quick to point out Carson Wentz led the NFL in passing earlier this season when Washington’s starting quarterback had a clean pocket to throw from. Wentz has not had that luxury much, and that’s directly related to the Commanders losing three in a row to fall to 1-3. He has been sacked a league-high 17 times, and the offensive line not being able to protect Wentz or give him time to throw is the biggest of the team’s problems.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brian Robinson Jr. medically cleared 5 weeks since shooting
Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice with the Washington Commanders just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there's a chance he plays as soon as this weekend. Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the non-football injury...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
Citrus County Chronicle
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nola's perfect-game bid broken up in 7th by Astros' Alvarez
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola allowed his first baserunner Monday night when Houston's Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Nola struck out Aledmys Diaz and retired Mauricio Dubon before Alvarez hit a liner to right field to break up the perfect game. David Hensley followed with a single and Nola was replaced by Jose Alvarado.
