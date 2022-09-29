ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Sterling, VA
Loudoun County, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County Police say they stopped the right car, but the wrong people were inside

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A viral video out of Fairfax County has a lot of people asking questions about a traffic stop. According to Fairfax County Police, on Sept. 25, officers spotted a car that had been reported as wanted and that the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous driving along Richmond Hwy and South Kings Hwy in the Mount Vernon District. They conducted what's known as a "felony vehicle stop."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run

A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year. The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died. A...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
LEESBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd

Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

