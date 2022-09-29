Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Delton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.
Fairfax Police identify jewelry store smash-and-grab suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified a suspect in connection to one of a series of commercial robberies that have taken place across the area over the last month.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfax
A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a driver that left the scene of the crash in the Annandale area of Fairfax.
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
Police: Theft suspect knocked cyclist over, stole bike
According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Barbados Lane in the Manassas area at around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of a robbery. It was determined that a 55-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was approached from behind and knocked off his bike.
Alexandria Police asking for help identifying woman
According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.
Fairfax County Police say they stopped the right car, but the wrong people were inside
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A viral video out of Fairfax County has a lot of people asking questions about a traffic stop. According to Fairfax County Police, on Sept. 25, officers spotted a car that had been reported as wanted and that the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous driving along Richmond Hwy and South Kings Hwy in the Mount Vernon District. They conducted what's known as a "felony vehicle stop."
Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run
A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year. The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died. A...
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
Mother delivering groceries has car stolen with child inside in Northwest, DC
WASHINGTON — A Virginia mother's worst nightmare was swiftly over when she was reunited with her daughter after thieves stole her car when she was delivering groceries in Northwest, D.C. The incident happened in the 400 block of Kenyon Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman arrived to...
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
Police investigating shooting after man dropped off at Va. hospital dies from gunshot wound
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning after a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon hospital with a gunshot wound. Fairfax County police said a man was dropped off at the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He later died from his injuries.
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
'He wasn't acting, it was sincere' | Brothers of man charged with killing his dad say he's innocent
ROSE HILL, Va. — The three brothers of a man charged with murdering his father are convinced Fairfax County Police have made a huge mistake. They say Samy Hassanein is innocent and that the death of their father, 82-year-old Talat Hassanein, was simply an accident. "Losing my father, I...
Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd
Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
Police release photo of man accused of firing gun inside Arundel Mills mall
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who, they say, accidentally fired a gun inside the Arundel Mills mall food court Saturday. Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said the man was adjusting his pants when a gun in...
