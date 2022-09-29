ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football notes: Tucker reacts to Chryst's firing, comments on transfer Talley

Mel Tucker has quite a bit on his plate right now, considering his Michigan State team is in the midst of a three-game skid and he’s got No. 3 Ohio State rolling into town this weekend. Yet it was impossible to ignore the earth-rattling news of the weekend in the Big Ten – Wisconsin firing head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday, five games into his eighth season leading the Badgers.
EAST LANSING, MI
BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced

At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced

Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan State has lost out-of-conference on the road, its lost in-conference at home, and now its lost a Big Ten game away from East Lansing, too. The Spartans fell to 2-3 overall at the start of a daunting October schedule after dropping Saturday's game at Maryland, 27-13. After MSU matched Maryland's opening-possession touchdown with a 12-yard scoring run from Elijah Collins, the Spartans would only add points on one other series, late midway through the second quarter when Jayden Reed caught an 8-yard touchdown from Payton Thorne. On the series prior to that second score, MSU missed a field goal, and the next time out after Reed's catch, the possession ended with a field goal being blocked.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State falters at Maryland, suffers third straight loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has often been the team for firsts. Against the conference establishment, the Terrapins were regularly the group that made sports information directors looking up notes like “First shutout since …” or “first 50-point game since …” maybe “first half with four passing touchdowns since …”
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 27-14 loss to Michigan

Iowa fell to No. 4 Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: D. Eickholt: F. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the day completing 21-of-31 passes for 246...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
University of Michigan’s Mott named first ChildKind certified hospital in state

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is the first hospital in Michigan to be named named a ChildKind certified facility. ChildKind International is an organization that focuses on pediatric pain prevention and treatment by awarding certification to hospitals across the world that excel in the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
Signing off: Bob Turk says farewell to viewers after 50 years with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- Fifty years is a long time in any industry. In this one, it's almost unheard of. But, after just that long, Bob Turk's time on TV Hill has come to an end. Many of you have been reaching out to the Sunshine Kid, and he wants you to know, he's very grateful. "It has really touched me. It has been so beautiful," said Turk. "I laugh, I even had tears in my eyes, things were so well-put, so sweet, and the audience has been just so supportive. I just can't thank all of them enough, really."Bob Turk is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Single-vehicle rollover accident in Boonsboro

BOONSBORO, Va. (WSET) — A single-vehicle rollover accident occurred near Eagle Eyrie early Sunday morning. When units arrived they shut down Route 501, checked the vehicle, and checked the individual in the car, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. The department said that they found one...
BOONSBORO, MD

