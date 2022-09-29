Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools and United Way Team Up to Make a Difference
Make a Difference Day is the largest national day of community service and Bossier Schools observed it in a big way on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1, during its 8th Annual Day of Service in partnership with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA). In partnership with Keep...
bossierpress.com
Dr. Shawn Wilson, LADOTD Secretary, set to speak to Bossier Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Bossier City is pleased to announce that Dr. Shawn Wilson,. Louisiana’s Secretary of Transportation and Development, will be this week’s. guest speaker. Dr. Wilson will be giving several NWLA road updates including one. on the Jimmy Davis Bridge project, as well as an overview...
bossierpress.com
College football: How former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 5
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 5. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 5 for 5 on PATs, 2 for 2 on FG (42 and 35 yards) and averaged 58.4 yards on kickoffs in a 41-14 win against Worcester Polytechnic. The Mariners are 3-1.
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at National Night Out Event
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall
Don’t judge the Bossier Bearkats’ effort Thursday night against the Northwood Falcons by the final score. The Bearkats lost the District 1-4A game at Memorial Stadium 48-14. But there were some bright spots. The Bearkats twice drove inside the Northwood 30 but couldn’t convert. The first time an...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central
The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton hammers 1-5A favorite Byrd
After last week’s loss to Airline, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore and his staff challenged the Tigers. “I told them all week. I told them before the game,” Moore said. “I believed at the beginning of the year and I believe now that they can beat anybody in the state when they play up to their capabilities. But they had to do that. They couldn’t rely on me to want it for them or coach to want it for them. They had to do it.”
bossierpress.com
High school football: White, Burrell, defense lift Parkway past Captain Shreve
In order defeat Captain Shreve, Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton knew it would take a strong effort in all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. And that’s exactly what he got Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Senior Jaylan White rushed for 284 yards and Aeron Burrell kicked four field goals to lift the Panthers to a 25-13 victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton shrugs off slow start in victory over Southwood
The Haughton Bucs shook off a slow start en route to a 37-24 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Friday night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, the Bucs scored a touchdown and a field goal after getting a turnover for a 10-6 lead. Haughton scored 20 straight in the second half and led 30-6 before the Cowboys scored again.
