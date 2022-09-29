After last week’s loss to Airline, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore and his staff challenged the Tigers. “I told them all week. I told them before the game,” Moore said. “I believed at the beginning of the year and I believe now that they can beat anybody in the state when they play up to their capabilities. But they had to do that. They couldn’t rely on me to want it for them or coach to want it for them. They had to do it.”

BENTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO