Salem, OR

KVAL

Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
EUGENE, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene gas prices see 67-cent jump since last week, averaging $5.39 a gallon

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 67.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.39/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 83.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR

