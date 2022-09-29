Read full article on original website
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with SUV on Highway 101 near Tillamook
A motorcycle rider died last Thursday after colliding with the side of an SUV that was making a turn off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Highway 101 near milepost 70, at the South Prairie Road intersection.
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
American Red Cross Cascades looking for more volunteers to help hurricane relief efforts
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Red Cross Cascades Region is looking for more volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida. We checked back with a Sweet Home woman who flew to Florida last week to help out. Jacki Nicklous tells us she's been dedicating her time to...
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
'It's really hard to make it': Eugene-Springfield residents weigh in on gas prices
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Filling up your gas tank in the last few weeks has probably taken a toll on your wallet. Prices are creeping back up to where they were this summer and it's caused by refinery issues along the west coast. We spoke with folks at a Springfield...
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
Eugene gas prices see 67-cent jump since last week, averaging $5.39 a gallon
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 67.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.39/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 83.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
