Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
‘Wyatt Putnam’, ‘PHED’ And More Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
Texarkana's local acoustic duo "PHED" and "Wyatt Putnam" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7
Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
Texarkana Community Outdoor Garage Sale And Recycling October 22
The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, October 22, at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
A Wave is Coming to Texarkana! With Free Car Washes on Oct. 3
Get ready Texarkana a wave is coming! And no we're not talking about Hurricane Fiona, we're talking about Cave Wave Car Wash at 2705 Richmond Road. Texarkana's newest car wash is opening next Monday, October 3. The Cave Wave Tunnel. The state-of-the-art car wash will be giving away FREE car...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Scary ‘Free Movies In The Park’ Are Back Next Month In Texarkana
The Free 'Movies in the Park' will be returning to Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, next month. The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the movies for three consecutive Thursdays in October. The "Free Movies in the Park" are shown in the field across from the...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
A Haunted Ghost Walk And More To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Get the kids in some free Taekwondo or you can go on a Haunted Ghost Walk in Texarkana. If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can check out. 1. Free Taekwondo and self-defense. The Texarkana Recreation Center on the...
Texarkana Texas Police Arrest Man On Manslaughter Charges
Texarkana Texas Police report they have arrested a young Texarkana man and charged him with Manslaughter. Cole Arendt is now in custody and charged with Manslaughter in the case of the 20-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the Roadrunner parking lot and later died at a local hospital. The report...
13 Awesome Bands You Can Check Out This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'Alex And Liv' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'Crooked Halo', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where to Get Your Free Cup in Texarkana
It's National Coffee Day! either you love it or hate it. Many of us just can not start the day with a great cup of coffee. If you love coffee this is your day, because there are a few places in Texarkana where you can get a free cup of coffee.
Fall ‘Framed’ Wreath Workshop Saturday In Texarkana
'The Vault' in Wake Village Texas will have a 'Fall Framed Wreath Workshop' on Saturday. This great event will let you make your own Framed Fall Wreath. There will be snacks and materials will be provided and you will be able to take home your fall framed wreath creation. This is what The Vault had to say about this upcoming event:
It’s Flu Shot Time- Annual Drive-Thru Clinic in Texarkana Tuesday Sept 27
It's that time again, it's time to get your flu shot. Be sure to take advantage of this free Flu Shot Clinic hosted by the Miller County Health Unit. It's in a new location this year and we have the map route for you too. A flu shot is your...
Here Are The 4 Worst Parking Lots In Texarkana
Anyone that lives in Texarkana knows what roads to avoid during the morning and afternoon rush, but what about the worst parking lots to avoid in Texarkana?. You know where I am going with its story, right? There are some parking lots that we need to go through that are terrible. From bad traffic flow, crazy drivers, and of course just backed up beyond belief these parking lots are an accident waiting to happen.
Texarkana Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Recent Commercial Burglaries
Texarkana Arkansas and Texarkana Texas Police have made several arrests in connection to some recent burglaries at local businesses on the Arkansas side of Texarkana. The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division was able to make these arrests because of felony warrants that were issued for these suspects. According to a...
‘Under The Harvest Moon’ Drawdown Thursday In Hooks Texas
Under the Harvest Moon drawdown benefitting Texarkana Resources will be Thursday in Hooks Texas. The drawdown fundraiser and dinner will be on Thursday, September 22 at Rammage Farms 5600 Farm to Market Road 560 in Hooks Texas. Here is what the Texarkana Resources Group had to say about this upcoming event:
A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on October 7
It's always good to be prepared in case of an emergency. That's why Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be having a full-scale emergency response plus a full campus evacuation drill. During the drill that will take place on Friday, October 7 there will be participants from local, state, and federal authorities....
