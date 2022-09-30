ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Project Pascalis stopped by Aiken Municipal Development Commission

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPwuF_0iFg8hZO00
Buy Now Hotel Aiken was to be demolished and a new hotel constructed in its place if the current Project Pascalis plans would have moved forward. (Matthew Christian/Staff) Staff Photo by Matthew Christian

Project Pascalis has been stopped but downtown redevelopment isn’t over.

On Thursday, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission voted unanimously, 5-0, in favor of a motion that stops Project Pascalis by declaring a conditional purchase and sale agreement with RPM Development Partners null and void and cancels the 2020 redevelopment plan that led to the project.

“The Aiken Municipal Development Commission is terminating all planning work with the current developer and hopefully plans to start the procurement process,” Commission Chairman Keith Wood said in a statement made after the meeting.

The project – named after one of the engineers who designed the city's unique street grid – was a $75 million redevelopment effort involving the block surrounded by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue, Newberry Street and Park Avenue.

The Project Pascalis plan called for the demolition of the vacant Hotel Aiken and a building next to it on Laurens Street and the construction of a 100-room hotel in their place. The Holley House and several buildings located between it and Newberry Street, including most of the former C.C. Johnson Drug Store, would be demolished to make way for an apartment complex and parking garage. The city's former municipal building would be expanded into a conference center.

Downtown revitalization efforts have been going on for the better part of a decade, and Aiken City Council created the Aiken Municipal Development Commission in 2019 to take “bold action.” When former City Manager John Klimm was in office the efforts to redevelop the downtown area was known as the Renaissance, which ultimately failed.

Developer not properly selected

Chris Verenes, vice president of the Municipal Development Commission, and Wood said after the meeting in personal statements that they voted to stop the project because the commission had not followed the process outlined in state law for selecting a developer.

“The public deserves no less than the truth,” Verenes said. “If we sit here and just say, ‘Whoops, we’re starting over,’ without calling out actions that we know were wrong then our silence implies approval of what happened.”

Verenes said a deliberate decision was made by an unnamed city staff member – without the knowledge or approval of the commission – to delay running a request for proposal required by the South Carolina Community Development Law.

South Carolina Community Development Law requires commissions doing redevelopment projects to pay to place a classified ad in a local newspaper of general circulation twice to solicit proposals for the redevelopment project.

A request for proposal is a document issued by governmental entities seeking bids to perform a specific task or project.

The commission's request for proposal ran after Wood had already signed a contract with RPM Development Partners to sell the commission-owned property to the group if the commission and RPM reached an agreement to develop the properties.

Wood said in his statement that he signed the agreement on Dec. 3, 2021, 10 and 17 days before the request for proposal ran in the Aiken Standard.

“Let me be clear, if I had known this, I would have never signed the purchase and sale agreement,” Wood said in his statement.

Aiken Economic Development Director and Commission Executive Director Tim O’Briant said he has held Wood and Verenes in high esteem for years but that he respectfully disagreed with the content of their statements.

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh declined to comment on the allegations made by Wood and Verenes in their statements.

The commission had contracted to run request for proposal in the Aiken Standard in November but its publication was stopped at the behest of O’Briant, who called the Aiken Standard to get the request for proposal canceled.

O’Briant confirmed he had met with Ray Massey, the registered agent for RPM, prior to requesting the request for proposal be canceled. He said as economic development director for the city he has met with several developers on Project Pascalis and on other potential projects in the city.

Wood and Verenes said the commission was never informed that the required request for proposal was stopped.

Wood said the commission did not find out about the issue with the request for proposals until June 23 when an unnamed staff member and an attorney recommended starting the whole process over to correct the problem.

Six days later, on June 29, O’Briant said the pending request from RPM to demolish five buildings to clear the land for the apartment complex and parking garage had been postponed to a later, unspecified, date.

Twelve days after the commission learned of the problems with the requests for proposal, on July 5, David Blake, Luis Rinaldini, the Historic Aiken Foundation and others filed a lawsuit challenging the actions of the commission, Aiken Design Review Board and the Aiken City Council on the project. Among the allegations made in the suit was that the South Carolina Community Development Law had not been followed.

Rinaldini said after the vote Thursday that he was thankful and pleased.

Aside from answering the allegations in the lawsuit and asking that it be dismissed, no further action was taken on the project until Sept. 9 when the commission voted to continue a motion made by Verenes and seconded by Wood to hold a vote on starting over this week.

Moving forward

Wood and Verenes both said they had expressed concerns about the city staff’s decisions regarding the requests for proposal to other senior city staff.

Wood said he called the city council member who appointed him on June 23 to relay what he had been told about the requests for proposal. He added he also sent written correspondence on June 29 to the senior city staff to raise his concerns about a lack of transparency from the city staff that worked with the commission.

“Additionally, I and another member of the AMDC executive committee met with a senior city staff member on July 6, 2022, to express concerns related to city staff’s failure to follow state statute regarding the Pascalis RFP process,” Wood continued.

Verenes said he had clearly relayed his grave concerns to the senior city staff and several members of the city council.

“We need to make sure the process is fair, equitable, transparent and follows the law,” Verenes said. “And that is what we are going to do.”

Wood said he was hopeful the commission would quickly meet with the city staff and council to identify a process in the best interest of the city and its residents.

Bedenbaugh and O’Briant both said they hoped the city and the commission could create a project that would follow legal requirements and receive widespread community support.

Bedenbaugh added he felt a historic preservation presentation Wednesday hosted by the Historic Aiken Foundation offered some good ideas.

Comments / 0

Related
Aiken Standard

Column: Will third time be a charm for downtown redevelopment?

That’s the $75 million question after the Aiken Municipal Development Commission pulled the plug on Project Pascalis. At a special called meeting Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to declare the existing contract null and void and cancel the redevelopment plan that would have brought big changes to Aiken’s downtown.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 2-8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 2-8. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 260 Lancaster St. S.W. – $1,045,000. Aiken 29801. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

AMDC members say downtown Aiken redevelopment is important to city's future

Members of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission said Friday that downtown redevelopment is too important for the city's future to permanently abandon. The Rev. Doug Slaughter and Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson, both members of the commission, spoke on Friday about the Aiken Municipal Development Commission vote to stop Project Pascalis.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
The Post and Courier

Today's events for Oct. 2

The Aiken County Citizens For Life will hold a Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. today along the Rudy Mason Parkway (118 Bypass). A Life Chain is a one-hour public, silent witness and prayer for the respect of the sanctity of human life. Those wanting to participate should meet at Christ's Way Christian Church, 183 Old Wagener Road, by 2:15 p.m. Participants may bring a chair, water, sun umbrella, etc. as needed. Families with children are welcome. For more information, email aikenprolife@yahoo.com.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Request For Proposal#Rpm Development Partners#Project#The Holley House#C C Johnson Drug Store#Aiken City Council
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year

Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta

Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
203
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy