Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
KVAL
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
KVAL
Mother seeks legal action after Cottage Grove police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The investigation continues on the alleged use of force last month by members of the Cottage Grove Police Department. The investigation involves surveillance video showing police officers punching a man before arresting him. The man arrested was 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson of Cottage Grove. We spoke...
KVAL
Wrong-way I-5 driver arrested on multiple charges including DUII
A woman was arrested Sunday morning and faces multiple charges including DUII after driving the wrong way on I-5 and hitting another vehicle. Oregon State Police say 48-year-old Heather Marie Bolton of Oakridge was driving her grey Hyundai the wrong way on I-5 when when she hit a Ford F150 near milepost 209. The driver of the truck was not injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardner Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
KVAL
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
KVAL
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
KVAL
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
KVAL
American Red Cross Cascades looking for more volunteers to help hurricane relief efforts
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Red Cross Cascades Region is looking for more volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida. We checked back with a Sweet Home woman who flew to Florida last week to help out. Jacki Nicklous tells us she's been dedicating her time to...
KVAL
"Fill the Boots" fundraiser takes place at Autzen tailgate
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
KVAL
'It's really hard to make it': Eugene-Springfield residents weigh in on gas prices
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Filling up your gas tank in the last few weeks has probably taken a toll on your wallet. Prices are creeping back up to where they were this summer and it's caused by refinery issues along the west coast. We spoke with folks at a Springfield...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
KVAL
Eugene gas prices see 67-cent jump since last week, averaging $5.39 a gallon
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 67.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.39/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 83.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
KVAL
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
Comments / 0