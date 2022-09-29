Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Ruskin Family Drive-In left with $10,000 worth of damage after Hurricane Ian
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
Pasco deputies searching for New Port Richey shooting suspect
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to one of their own
Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed in a hit-and-run ten days ago when authorities said a worker ran into him in a construction zone on I-275.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
1 teen dead, 2 injured after crashing stolen car in St. Pete, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is dead and two others are injured after a stolen vehicle crash at a Winn Dixie in St. Petersburg Sunday morning, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. In a Sunday morning press conference, Gualtieri said the sheriff’s office was responding to an unrelated burglary call at around 3:20 a.m. on […]
Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete
One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial
TAMPA, Fla. - Julie Schenecker, who was convicted of killing her two teenaged children in 2014, was back in a Tampa courtroom Monday asking for a new trial. Schenecker asked for a new trial after she claimed her attorneys made a lot of mistakes, including not calling any witnesses to show she was mentally deteriorating before the murders.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition, following St. Pete crash with 3 teenagers
PCSO stated that their flight unit located the suspects attempting to break into other vehicles before they were successful with a 2016 Maserati that was parked in a driveway.
UPDATE: Tolls still suspended on the Selmon Expressway
Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday.
Truckload of supplies from Tampa Bay area heads to SWFL in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla. - With major cleanup efforts ahead in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, truckloads of supplies from the Tampa Bay area are heading south. Volunteers with humanitarian organizations Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope were at the Home Depot location in Brandon Monday picking up disaster relief kits. The...
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
Those with damaged homes, businesses left figuring out how to rebuild, overcome risks after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - People who returned to damaged homes and businesses after Hurricane Ian are figuring out the best way to rebuild and how to overcome the risks. "In today's housing stock, the old stock doesn't fare very well. The new stock does very well in experiencing these devastating hurricanes," said Chuck Fowke of Homes by John C. Fowke in Tampa.
Coast Guard rescues occupants after boat crashes into rocks near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continue to investigate a crash that injured the occupants of a boat at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. At around 4 a.m., personnel from the USCG Sector St. Petersburg were alerted of someone yelling help in the area...
One Person Injured In Early Morning Tampa Storage Unit Fire
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) fought a single-alarm structure fire at a storage facility early in the morning on Sunday. HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 3:44 AM from a first-party caller stating flames and smoke were visible
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
