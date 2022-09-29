ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Topic 2: How to make a car rental under 25 y.o in LA

Do you want to rent a car but you are under 25-years-old? It is now easy and cheap. Well, now you can find LA car rental under 25, both online and offline according to Carngo. Actually the legal age to drive a car in California is 21 years. However, the administration has a surcharge on young drivers. Usually, this extra charge is not a part of the rent of the car. You can pay it separately before getting your car. It varies from one car rental company to another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Italian biker comes through SCV on POW remembrance ride

This wasn’t the first time Canyon Country resident Krissy Ball welcomed a stranger into her home. Over the years, she and her family have hosted foreign exchange students from the Netherlands and Japan through the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita. On Friday, Sept. 23, she offered Andrea Franzoni from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Entertainment
signalscv.com

SCCS secures first shutout in five years; beats Malibu 54-0

Cardinals football (3-2, 0-1) blew out the hosting Malibu Sharks (2-3) 54-0 on Friday. It was a total team win for Santa Clarita Christian. Quarterback Cayden Rappleye led the offense with five touchdowns. The sophomore gunslinger threw two TDs while scoring three on the ground to go along with 103 rushing yards.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Two simultaneous fires occur in creek bed

Two fires broke out simultaneously in the San Francisquito creek bed on Saturday at approximately 10 a.m. The fires occurred in two spots, one just north of Avenue Scott and another about a quarter-mile south of Avenue Scott, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at the scene. Both...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

No action reported from Hart board on Brown Act suit

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed behind closed doors last week litigation that alleges that district officials shared thousands of emails between one another that they then did not make available to the public. No action or updates were reported out Wednesday evening by the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Two wounded in Canyon Country shooting

Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after both were reportedly involved in a Canyon Country shooting early Monday morning. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the injuries stem from a report of shots fired on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Lymon
signalscv.com

Brush fire reported near Stevenson Ranch

A 30 foot by 30 foot brush fire broke out near the intersection of The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, according to Cpt. Abe Serrano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At the time of this publication, there are no reports of injuries or...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy