Michelle Pfeiffer Shared A Sweet Tribute To Coolio And His "Gracious" Personality

Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share memories of her friend, late rapper Coolio.

Rapper Coolio, who was widely known for his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," died at the age of 59 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, he reportedly collapsed at a friend's house on Wednesday afternoon and was later pronounced dead after paramedics arrived at the scene.

Friends and fans alike shared stories and memories of the late rapper, including actor Michelle Pfeiffer.

Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" was recorded for Michelle's 1995 film Dangerous Minds, and she went on to later act as his leading lady for the song's music video.

Michelle took to Instagram to reflect on her friendship with the rapper and the impact his song had on the film and the industry.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," Michelle wrote in her Instagram caption. "A life cut entirely too short."

"As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

Michelle said she remembered Coolio being "nothing but gracious." And even now, nearly 30 years later, she admitted the song still gives her chills.

"Sending love and light to his family," Michelle concluded. "Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️"