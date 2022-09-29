Read full article on original website
WNDU
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others. Indiana State Police have identified three people who were killed and two others who were hurt in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County. 2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police looking for man, 28, reported missing
Thurmand was last seen on September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing. He is 6’0”, 175 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. Thurmand also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds and mountains, along...
wfft.com
Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
95.3 MNC
Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus
A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
abc57.com
Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails
KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
95.3 MNC
Two people hurt in crash on Daily Road in Cass County
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to the scene where they say a 48-year-old Jones resident failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with a second vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Edwardsburg man.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam
The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
95.3 MNC
Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
95.3 MNC
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal by South Bend man involved in toddler’s death
The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal for a South Bend man convicted in the 2014 shooting death of two-year-old John Swoveland Jr. The toddler was shot and killed while playing in a family member’s yard. He was hit by a stray bullet fired several blocks away...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash
Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
95.3 MNC
October Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distribution schedule
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
WANE-TV
High court passes on South Bend case involving death of boy, 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in a shooting that killed a northern Indiana boy who was playing outside. The high court announced Monday that it would not...
abc57.com
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Village of Michiana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Police have identified the body found in Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana. Jason A. Ryno, 48, from Joliet, Illinois, was found on September 26. He was identified by the South Bend Police Department Crime Lab using a fingerprint to make a positive identification. This...
95.3 MNC
Firefighter hurt battling blaze at home on Elmer Street in South Bend
One firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze at a home on South Bend’s northwest side. Crews were called around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to the area of Elmer and Bergan Streets. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home. WSBT reports the injured...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
abc57.com
Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
