ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police looking for man, 28, reported missing

Thurmand was last seen on September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing. He is 6’0”, 175 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. Thurmand also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds and mountains, along...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus

A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mishawaka, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails

KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Arraignment#1st Source Bank#Lincoln Way East
95.3 MNC

Two people hurt in crash on Daily Road in Cass County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to the scene where they say a 48-year-old Jones resident failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with a second vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Edwardsburg man.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam

The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash

Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
HUBBARD, OH
abc57.com

Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Village of Michiana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Police have identified the body found in Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana. Jason A. Ryno, 48, from Joliet, Illinois, was found on September 26. He was identified by the South Bend Police Department Crime Lab using a fingerprint to make a positive identification. This...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy