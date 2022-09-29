ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

95.3 MNC

Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus

A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people hurt in crash on Daily Road in Cass County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to the scene where they say a 48-year-old Jones resident failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with a second vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Edwardsburg man.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police looking for man, 28, reported missing

Thurmand was last seen on September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing. He is 6’0”, 175 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. Thurmand also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds and mountains, along...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam

The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision

A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police

The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
95.3 MNC

Silver Alert for woman, 26, reported missing from Elkhart canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Alicia Delacruz was canceled as of late Monday eveing. ORIGINAL STORY: A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Alicia Delacruz, who is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Delacruz is described...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Three killed in toll road crash in St. Joseph County identified

UPDATE: The names of the three people killed after an SUV hit a deer on the toll road in western St. Joseph County have been released. The collision happened Sunday night when police say the SUV crossed the median and hit a pickup truck after striking the deer. The SUV’s driver, Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield Ohio, and his passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown Ohio died. A passenger in the pickup, Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, was also killed. Two others remain hospitalized.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle

An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Fall leaf collection begins Oct. 17 in St. Joseph County

Fall leaf collection begins Oct. 17 in St. Joseph County. Crews say those who’ve subscribed to the county’s pick-up service must have leave at the curb no later than Oct. 16 for the first round of collections. Starting this fall, the county will allow including grass clippings and...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Red Cross helping tenant after apartment fire in Elkhart

The American Red Cross is helping a tenant after their Elkhart apartment caught fire. Crews were called early Monday morning, Oct. 3, to the 500 block of Lynn Lane where they found a light haze of smoke coming from the eves of the structure. Upon entry, they were greeted by...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend hosting Community Action Group meeting

The City of South Bend is hosting a Community Action Group meeting. They’re going to discuss technology upgrades at the South Bend Police Department. It’s happening on Tuesday, October 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the O’Brien Fitness Center, located at 321 E. Walter Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend releases Low-Barrier Shelter Report to address homeless shelter needs

The City of South Bend has finalized the Low-Barrier Shelter Report to help address the needs of our unhoused community. “As a caring community, we must support our unhoused neighbors and create housing opportunities for every South Bend resident,” said Mayor James Mueller. “A low-barrier shelter is a critical component of the Homelessness Implementation Group’s strategy. I thank them for all their hard work and look forward to partnering with the County and community leaders to make this happen.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs

The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December 2022. Water shutoffs and late fees have been paused since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Important information on bat season, preventing spread of rabies

Bat season is underway in Michigan and the Berrien County Health Department is sharing important safety information with community members to help prevent the spread of rabies. More information can be found in the release below. As temperatures drop and bats look for warmer refuges, the Berrien County Health Department...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

