Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
Teenager arrested for firing gun after exiting school bus
A teenager arrested for firing a gun after getting off a school bus in South Bend has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. According to an order from St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident which happened in August in the area of Bulla and Huey Streets.
Two people hurt in crash on Daily Road in Cass County
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, to the scene where they say a 48-year-old Jones resident failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with a second vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Edwardsburg man.
South Bend Police looking for man, 28, reported missing
Thurmand was last seen on September 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing. He is 6’0”, 175 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. Thurmand also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds and mountains, along...
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal by South Bend man involved in toddler’s death
The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal for a South Bend man convicted in the 2014 shooting death of two-year-old John Swoveland Jr. The toddler was shot and killed while playing in a family member’s yard. He was hit by a stray bullet fired several blocks away...
Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam
The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
Goshen man taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision
A Goshen man was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Elkhart County. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, at County Road 45 and Sunnyside Avenue when police say the 30-year-old man was headed northbound on County Road 45 and stopped at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue.
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
Silver Alert for woman, 26, reported missing from Elkhart canceled
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Alicia Delacruz was canceled as of late Monday eveing. ORIGINAL STORY: A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Alicia Delacruz, who is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen in Elkhart around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Delacruz is described...
Three killed in toll road crash in St. Joseph County identified
UPDATE: The names of the three people killed after an SUV hit a deer on the toll road in western St. Joseph County have been released. The collision happened Sunday night when police say the SUV crossed the median and hit a pickup truck after striking the deer. The SUV’s driver, Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield Ohio, and his passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown Ohio died. A passenger in the pickup, Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, was also killed. Two others remain hospitalized.
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
Single vehicle crash closed I-90 in northwestern Indiana for several hours Friday night
This past Friday, Sep. 30, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on I-90 west at the 18.7 mile-marker on the Indiana Toll Road. The driver Antonio Dodson, 51, of Tennessee, lost control of his 2022 Freightliner Tractor trailer which was loaded with produce. The preliminary investigation showed...
Fall leaf collection begins Oct. 17 in St. Joseph County
Fall leaf collection begins Oct. 17 in St. Joseph County. Crews say those who’ve subscribed to the county’s pick-up service must have leave at the curb no later than Oct. 16 for the first round of collections. Starting this fall, the county will allow including grass clippings and...
October Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distribution schedule
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
Red Cross helping tenant after apartment fire in Elkhart
The American Red Cross is helping a tenant after their Elkhart apartment caught fire. Crews were called early Monday morning, Oct. 3, to the 500 block of Lynn Lane where they found a light haze of smoke coming from the eves of the structure. Upon entry, they were greeted by...
Firefighter hurt battling blaze at home on Elmer Street in South Bend
One firefighter was hurt while battling a blaze at a home on South Bend’s northwest side. Crews were called around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to the area of Elmer and Bergan Streets. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home. WSBT reports the injured...
City of South Bend hosting Community Action Group meeting
The City of South Bend is hosting a Community Action Group meeting. They’re going to discuss technology upgrades at the South Bend Police Department. It’s happening on Tuesday, October 4, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the O’Brien Fitness Center, located at 321 E. Walter Street.
City of South Bend releases Low-Barrier Shelter Report to address homeless shelter needs
The City of South Bend has finalized the Low-Barrier Shelter Report to help address the needs of our unhoused community. “As a caring community, we must support our unhoused neighbors and create housing opportunities for every South Bend resident,” said Mayor James Mueller. “A low-barrier shelter is a critical component of the Homelessness Implementation Group’s strategy. I thank them for all their hard work and look forward to partnering with the County and community leaders to make this happen.”
City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs
The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December 2022. Water shutoffs and late fees have been paused since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to...
Important information on bat season, preventing spread of rabies
Bat season is underway in Michigan and the Berrien County Health Department is sharing important safety information with community members to help prevent the spread of rabies. More information can be found in the release below. As temperatures drop and bats look for warmer refuges, the Berrien County Health Department...
