The City Utilities Department has restored potable water service to Venice island. Island residents are currently under a boil water notice.

Sarasota County community affected by levee break cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area. The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota...
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Pickup of City trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3. Debris pickup is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please separate materials into piles at the curb.
The City of Venice Public Works Department is making arrangements to have a contractor pick up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please refer to the chart below when hauling materials like vegetation and pool cages and screens to the curb. Remember to separate vegetation...
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents
Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
Interstate 75 over the Myakka River is open at this time. Exit 182 at Sumter Blvd. is still closed.
The Myakka River at Laurel Road reached peak flood stage last night and is causing shallow street flooding in numerous areas in North Venice, including East Laurel Road, Venetian Golf and River Club, and Toscana Isles. The Myakka River water level is now dropping and the City will continue to...
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water
Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm
As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
Sarasota County Emergency Services DISTRIBUTION CENTER 10/1/22 9:00 AM UPDATE
EtnSoosdpr0h1ial37utag2u5ti49tmaitm6h3c19hm62c26lii8f4388h31 ·. #SRQCounty is working diligently with our partners to provide the much-needed supplies of water and food, especially to those in our communities most impacted by Hurricane Ian as quickly as possible. We have added a sixth Neighborhood Point of Distribution. Due to delays in the shipment of supplies and changing traffic conditions, these locations will open later Saturday than expected. They are now anticipated to open at 12 p.m., pending the delivery of supplies. Stay tuned for updates from the county. For updates, text SRQCounty to 888777.
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina. The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths...
Florida state road 70 is shut down
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
