The City Utilities Department has restored potable water service to Venice island. Island residents are currently under a boil water notice.

EtnSoosdpr0h1ial37utag2u5ti49tmaitm6h3c19hm62c26lii8f4388h31 ·. #SRQCounty is working diligently with our partners to provide the much-needed supplies of water and food, especially to those in our communities most impacted by Hurricane Ian as quickly as possible. We have added a sixth Neighborhood Point of Distribution. Due to delays in the shipment of supplies and changing traffic conditions, these locations will open later Saturday than expected. They are now anticipated to open at 12 p.m., pending the delivery of supplies. Stay tuned for updates from the county. For updates, text SRQCounty to 888777.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO