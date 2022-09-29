ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City Utilities Department has restored potable water service to Venice island. Island residents are currently under a boil water notice.

 3 days ago
venicegov.com

Pickup of City trash and recycling carts is set to resume Monday, Oct. 3. Debris pickup is set to start Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please separate materials into piles at the curb.

The City of Venice Public Works Department is making arrangements to have a contractor pick up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Wednesday, Oct. 5. Please refer to the chart below when hauling materials like vegetation and pool cages and screens to the curb. Remember to separate vegetation...
VENICE, FL
fox4now.com

North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
newsy.com

Sarasota County Working To Get Power And Water Restored For Residents

Sarasota doesn't usually get much hurricane action. That's why some residents weren't as ready as they could have been. "The level of our preparedness going into the storm was pretty pretty much nonexistent. So that's a horrible thing to say," said resident Samantha Bott. Longtime Florida residents Samantha and Blaine...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County residents asked to avoid using water

Manatee County is asking residents to avoid water usage. In a Twitter post Wednesday night, county government said:. "Numerous lift stations are without power. As a result, customers are asked to refrain from using water. Please limit flushing, showering, doing dishes, laundry and other activities where water goes down the drain. We hope to resolve this issue when the storm subsides."
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Emergency Updates 10/1/22 7:00 pm

As we continue to assess damage from Hurricane Ian throughout the county, not all areas are safe for reentry. A map has been made available showing what areas of the county are in the various stages of safety for reentry. It shows only major traffic arteries. Sarasota County is using...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Emergency Services DISTRIBUTION CENTER 10/1/22 9:00 AM UPDATE

EtnSoosdpr0h1ial37utag2u5ti49tmaitm6h3c19hm62c26lii8f4388h31 ·. #SRQCounty is working diligently with our partners to provide the much-needed supplies of water and food, especially to those in our communities most impacted by Hurricane Ian as quickly as possible. We have added a sixth Neighborhood Point of Distribution. Due to delays in the shipment of supplies and changing traffic conditions, these locations will open later Saturday than expected. They are now anticipated to open at 12 p.m., pending the delivery of supplies. Stay tuned for updates from the county. For updates, text SRQCounty to 888777.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida state road 70 is shut down

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

