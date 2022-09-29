ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pahrump, NV
Lifestyle
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more

Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Awaits Major League Team as Big Deadline Expires

Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Dolphins do not belong in the desert

This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Naomi Rose, the marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. Re: "Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months," Sept. 27: For the second time in less than five years, a U.S. marine park in the desert is facing a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

