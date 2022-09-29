Read full article on original website
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
Fox5 KVVU
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
Fox5 KVVU
Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Henderson...
Las Vegas law enforcement to show off new ATV, speak to community members during National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although homicides may be down across the Las Vegas valley through the first half of 2022, concerns about violent crime are still up and law enforcement agencies are working hard to crack down. National Night Out helps the community develop relationships with law enforcement and remember how important it is to […]
Crews to top off tower at Durango Casino, Resort
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction crews are set to top off the tower at Durango Casino and Resort later this week as work on the project nears completion. Station Casinos’ 15-story, 318-foot tower will be finished with the placing of the final beam and pouring of the last hotel floor on Friday, Oct. 7. Work […]
Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more
Policy, politics and progressive commentary At what is likely to be the only gubernatorial debate, Republican Joe Lombardo on Sunday stumbled to clarify his seemingly in-conflict positions on abortion rights, saying they are not at risk in Nevada but expressing support for certain restrictions that do not currently exist. The outgoing Clark County sheriff, who is challenging first-term Democratic Gov. […] The post Sisolak, Lombardo trade barbs over abortion rights and who loves Nevada businesses more appeared first on Nevada Current.
BLM officers to use body-worn cameras, policy says
A new policy requiring law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management to deploy body-worn cameras could have wide implications in Nevada, where 67% of land in the state is under BLM control.
Las Vegas Strip Awaits Major League Team as Big Deadline Expires
Las Vegas has a lot of patience when it comes to waiting for the arrival of a major league sports team. Back in 2007, an investment group made a pitch to the National Hockey League's executive committee to bring a team to Sin City, but was not successful. It would be 10 more years before the city would land its first major league sports team and the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights would celebrate their inaugural season in 2017-18.
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Dolphins do not belong in the desert
This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Naomi Rose, the marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, D.C. Re: "Las Vegas Strip attraction closed after 3rd dolphin death in 5 months," Sept. 27: For the second time in less than five years, a U.S. marine park in the desert is facing a...
Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness
The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
