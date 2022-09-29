Read full article on original website
Golden Knights, Metro police unveil new 'Vegas Strong' cruiser
Five years since the 1 October tragedy, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department collaborated on a new "Vegas Strong" police cruiser.
Fox5 KVVU
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Las Vegas law enforcement to show off new ATV, speak to community members during National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although homicides may be down across the Las Vegas valley through the first half of 2022, concerns about violent crime are still up and law enforcement agencies are working hard to crack down. National Night Out helps the community develop relationships with law enforcement and remember how important it is to […]
pvtimes.com
Nye sheriff candidates clash at impromptu ‘political circus’
Sgt. Joe McGill, who is challenging incumbent Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly in November’s general election, says he was “ambushed” by his opponent at a last-minute political event on Monday night at the Pahrump Senior Center. The law enforcement officials have been in a hotly contested race...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
Parents of UNLV student killed in suspected DUI crash speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now. “She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.” Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ […]
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
18-Year-Old Kasi Johnson Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. According to state police, the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound. He failed to drive within the travel line and crashed in front of Nissan. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old...
1 October victim's family honors legacy by giving back to community
Five years after his tragic death, the Quinton Robbins Play It Forward Foundation has donated nearly $100,000 to youth sports.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a sedan and a sports car were involved in the collision killing both drivers. The driver of the sedan failed to yield, turned left into his path, struck the sports car, and hit a concrete wall head-on. 49-year-old Ignacio Villareal was identified as the driver of...
Kiel Ranch’s comeback: A North Las Vegas park worth a visit
An important Las Vegas landmark is turning into a park that's worth the trip, thanks to an infusion of funds for public lands projects.
‘Get the f— up, we are going to the mayor’s office,’ Las Vegas councilwomen both violated city policies, report says
Both Las Vegas city councilwomen involved in a fight after a committee meeting violated the city's code of conduct in an altercation captured on video that was later deleted, an investigative report found.
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
