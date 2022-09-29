Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
High school football team forfeits game after video surfaces of players acting out "slave auction"
YUBA CITY – A Northern California high school football team has forfeited their next game and is under investigation after video surfaced of players acting out a slave auction. The Yuba City Unified School District said they got a copy of the recording on Thursday. It allegedly shows members of the River Valley High School football team acting out a "slave auction," the district says. No other description of the video was given by the district, but officials are calling it "reprehensible." "The recording clearly demonstrates that this situation was orchestrated and organized, which underscores my concern that students spent...
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
KCRA.com
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Discusses Traffic Calming Needs, James Donlon Blvd the Priority
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council discussed its traffic calming needs for the city of Antioch and provided some direction to staff. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe placed the item on the agenda following a Sept. 16 vehicle crash on Sycamore Drive caused major injuries to three 12-year-olds walking home from school–one of the 12-year-olds will soon be taken off life support.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Rocklin crash, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin on Sunday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 3) The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road, officials said. The pedestrian that...
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
sftravel.com
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
rosevilletoday.com
Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue
Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
24hip-hop.com
SotgMando is One of Antioch’s Most Talented Rappers
SotgMando is an all-around talent he really can do it all, he explained that he makes his music based off his emotions. So that’s the reason why you hear so many different styles and sounds from him. Keeping it real with his fans in his music is something he describes that he takes great passion in. Stay tuned for what SotgMando has in store , Because his next release “Mainline” will have you blown away.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
news24-680.com
Woman Killed In Walnut Creek Hit-And-Run Saturday
A woman apparently attempting to cross the street at N. California Boulevard and Civic Drive in Walnut Creek was struck and seriously injured by a car which appeared to have left the scene. Chung Thu Le, a local business owner, later died of her injuries. Shocked bystanders notified police of...
Fox40
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on I-80
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic Monday morning. The incident slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes in Fairfield. This is a developing story.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
Comments / 0