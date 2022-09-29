Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents

Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records.

Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began to unfold around 11 p.m. on Sept. 18 when Chubbuck Police officers observed a vehicle traveling on Yellowstone Avenue without any working tail lights, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of a gas station at 5059 Yellowstone Ave. Northern was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and officers noted the smell of marijuana was emanating from the car, police said.

Northern was observed placing a knife from his pocket in the side compartment of the passenger door and was asked to step out of the vehicle for a pat down search, police said.

When out of the vehicle, Northern took off running from the scene toward Stuart Avenue, according to the report. Officers chased Northern and ultimately located him lying face down in dirt near the 5100 block of Yellowstone Avenue and Stuart Avenue, police said

Northern was then placed in handcuffs, detained and taken back to the traffic stop location.

The driver of the car admitted that the small amount of marijuana found inside the car was his and officers began questioning Northern about why he ran after dispatch advised that he was on parole but did not have any active warrants, police said.

Northern said he ran because he was out of his jurisdiction, but officers eventually located a sealed metal water bottle that was sitting between Northern’s legs at the beginning of the traffic stop that contained a significant amount of illegal narcotics, police said.

Inside the water bottle, officers located approximately 350 fentanyl pills, nearly three ounces of meth, two hollow point bullets and a scale, police said. Officers also located over $4,500 in cash in Northern’s pockets, police said.

Northern was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.

He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Todd Garbett for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 19, during which his bond was set at $50,000.

It appears Northern is set to plead guilty to his charges as court records show a guilty plea advisory has been filed in his case and the preliminary hearing set for Thursday was waived and vacated. He has no scheduled court date currently.

Both of the felony possession of a controlled substance charges that Northern faces each carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Sheryl Lee Quick, 62, and Joshua Blaine Quick, 34, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with felony trafficking in heroin charges in connection to an incident that began to unfold on Sunday, according to police and court records. Sheryl also faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joshua also faces a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

The incident began to unfold around 1:50 a.m. when Pocatello police officers initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Gray Toyota 4Runner. Sheryl was identified as the driver of the truck and was observed having red glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to a police report. Joshua was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Sheryl was asked to complete field sobriety tests and failed, nearly falling asleep while standing up during one of the tests, officers said.

Officers searched the truck and located several items of drug paraphernalia as well as a plastic container in the center console that contained approximately 8.52 grams of heroin, police said.

Neither Joshua or Sheryl would admit that the heroin was theirs and because it was in a common area within reach of both occupants, both were charged with felony trafficking.

Both Sheryl and Joshua appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for separate arraignment hearings Monday, during which Sheryl’s bond was set at $50,000 and Joshua’s bond was set at $20,000. Both Sheryl and Joshua posted their bonds the same day.

Sheryl and Joshua are due back in court for separate preliminary hearings on Oct. 6, during which prosecutors will be tasked with proving there is enough evidence against them both to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of the felony trafficking charges, Sheryl and Joshua each face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Rocky Dewain Richardson, 39, of Hogansville, Georgia, has been charged with felony trafficking of marijuana following an incident that began to unfold on Aug. 2, police and court records show.

Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received the report of a suspected intoxicated person preparing to operate a motor vehicle around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 2 near 356 Lincoln St. in American Falls, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located Richardson sitting in the driver’s seat of a running Nissan Armada.

The officer located an open alcoholic beverage container in the cup holder and noted a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, police said.

Richardson initially denied possessing any marijuana but eventually said there could be a joint roach in the car somewhere, according to the report.

Richardson passed all the field sobriety tests, but a K-9 positively indicated that drugs were in the vehicle, leading to officers searching the car, police said.

Officers located a marijuana pipe inside the car and also located a cardboard box that contained over 3.5 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Richardson was then arrested, charged and booked into the Power County Jail in American Falls.

Richardson was arraigned on the charges on Aug. 3, during which his bond was set at $30,000.

Prosecutors found sufficient probable cause that Richardson likely committed the crime of trafficking marijuana during a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9 and his charges were elevated from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

Richardson is due back in court on Nov. 7 for a status conference.

If convicted of the felony marijuana trafficking charge, he faces no less than one year and up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.