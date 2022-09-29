The 2022 season could not have started more disappointing:. A resounding loss on the road to Syracuse 31-7 (currently 5-0). A tight victory on the road against UCF (currently 3-1). A 4-point loss to Florida State at home (currently 4-1). A blowout of a bad football team in USF (currently...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO