Billings, MT

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
103.7 The Hawk

So Many Casinos in Billings. You Said This One is Your Favorite

It's one of the first things newcomers notice. If I've heard it once, I've heard it a hundred times, "wow, there sure are a lot of casinos in Billings." While most states have some form of casinos (only eight have none) most of those gaming establishments in other states are owned and operated on Native properties. In Big Sky Country, it's kind of a free for all. If you possess a beer/wine/liquor license, you can have a casino.
huntleyproject.net

Worden Cuts a Rug at Beef, Beets & Barley Festival

Worden area residents got a chance to show off their dancing skills at the first annual Beef, Beets and Barley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event featured a BBQ dinner, agricultural education booths, and several “Montana Made” vendors such as Hoodies for Heroes. A street dance featuring the band Stolen Roan from Miles City immediately followed. An auction led by Brent Kautz was also part of Saturday’s happenings.
yourbigsky.com

Cats available for adoption in Billings

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Cat Country 102.9

What is it Like to Launch a New Morning Radio Show in Billings?

Love that new-station smell. It's been a week since we launched a brand new radio station in Billings. Mix 97.1, "Billings Best Mix of 2K to Today" took over the airwaves from 97.1 Kiss FM last Friday, and what a whirlwind it's been! As one-half of the morning show, I thought it would be fun to share with you a behind-the-scenes look from my point of view.
Cat Country 102.9

Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Hello Cosmic Cuties!! PHEW, another week down and I'm feeling Mercury Retrograde hard. How about you?? What if you don't know what mercury retrograde is or you want to see how it's affecting Billings people and businesses?? Check it out here. Last week we talked Sun signs, so this week...
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Cat Country 102.9

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
Cat Country 102.9

Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana

He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

